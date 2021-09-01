Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / UK & World

Police say dancer, 22, and boyfriend, 41, both died of stab wounds

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 7.12pm
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, who was found dead at a property in Kettering (Northamptonshire Police)
A 22-year-old dancer was stabbed to death and her boyfriend died as a result of self-inflicted knife wounds, police have said.

The body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was found by police at a property in Slate Drive, in Kettering, shortly after 1pm on August 27, following a report of concern for her welfare.

The body of Benjamin Green, 41, was also found at the same property, which he owned, and it was previously confirmed that the two had been in a relationship.

Northamptonshire Police said preliminary post-mortem reports showed Ms Durdant-Hollamby died of stab wounds, and Mr Green of self-inflicted knife wounds.

The force said Ms Durdant-Hollamby’s death was being treated as murder and no-one else was being sought in connection with the incident.

It added that both families have been informed of the findings and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

Tributes were paid to Ms Durdant-Hollamby by her family on Sunday. In a statement they said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

“A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “Our investigation into the deaths of Maddie and Ben continues, and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“We continue to ask that the media leave the families and friends of Maddie and Ben to grieve in peace, and cease any efforts to contact them at this desperately sad time.”

