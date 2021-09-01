Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

US may need to liaise with Taliban on strikes against IS, says military chief

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 8.02pm
General Mark Milley speaks during a briefing in Washington (Susan Walsh/AP)
A military chief has said that it is “possible” the US will have to coordinate with the Taliban on any counter-terrorism strikes in Afghanistan against so-called Islamic State.

Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the Taliban is a “ruthless” group and “whether or not they change remains to be seen”.

He added: “In war you do what you must in order to reduce risk to mission and force, not what you necessarily want to do.”

Speaking two days after the final US troops left Afghanistan at the close of a turbulent and deadly evacuation of more than 124,000 American citizens, Afghans and others, Mr Milley and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters that it is hard to predict the future of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“I would not make any leaps of logic to broader issues,” said Mr Austin.

Pentagon Austin
Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin said it was difficult to predict the future for the Taliban (Susan Walsh/AP)

Both men commanded troops in Afghanistan during the 20-year war and their comments on Wednesday largely focused on tributes to those who served, who died and who were wounded in the conflict and to those who executed the complex airlift over the past three weeks.

With the US involvement in the war over and all American military out of the country, President Joe Biden is grappling with the prospects of a new relationship with the Taliban, the Islamist militant group the US toppled after the September 11 2001 attacks in America.

Mr Biden has tasked Secretary of State Antony Blinken with coordinating with international partners to hold the Taliban to their promise of safe passage for Americans and others who want to leave in the days ahead.

Marine General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, has described the US relationship with the Taliban during the evacuation as “very pragmatic and very businesslike”, saying they helped secure the airport.

But other reports from people in Afghanistan describe shootings, violence and Taliban moves to block desperate Afghans from getting through the gates.

In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Mr Biden called the US airlift an “extraordinary success,” though more than 100 Americans and thousands of others were left behind.

Biden
President Joe Biden hailed the US evacuation effort (Evan Vucci/AP)

And he vigorously defended his decision to end America’s longest war and withdraw all US troops by an August 31 deadline.

“I was not going to extend this forever war,” Mr Biden declared from the White House. “And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”

Mr Biden has faced tough questions about the way the US went about leaving Afghanistan — a chaotic evacuation with spasms of violence, including a suicide bombing last week that killed 13 American service members and 169 Afghans.

He is coming under heavy criticism, particularly from Republicans, for his handling of the evacuation.

But he said it was inevitable that the final departure from two decades of war, first negotiated with the Taliban for May 1 by former president Donald Trump, would have been difficult, with likely violence, no matter when it was planned and conducted.

“To those asking for a third decade of war in Afghanistan, I ask, ‘What is the vital national interest?’” Mr Biden said.

He added, “I simply do not believe that the safety and security of America is enhanced by continuing to deploy thousands of American troops and spending billions of dollars in Afghanistan.”

