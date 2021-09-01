Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Marilyn Manson denies spitting and blowing snot on videographer

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 10.33pm
Marilyn Manson has denied the assault (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
US rocker Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to spitting and blowing snot on a videographer at a concert in New Hampshire.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case.

The allegations were detailed in a police affidavit that was released along with a criminal complaint.

Manson was charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation on August 19 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Marilyn Manson is accused of assault (Ian West/PA)

The misdemeanour charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a 2,000 dollar fine.

An arraignment hearing on the charges was scheduled for Thursday but a lawyer for Manson filed the not guilty plea in Laconia District Court. A case status hearing has been scheduled for December 27.

Susan Fountain, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault. Her company, Metronome Media, was contracted by the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for the concert season.

According to the affidavit, Manson approached Ms Fountain the first time, put his face close to the camera and spat a “big lougee” at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva.

Manson allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in Fountain’s direction.

Fountain is then said to have put down her camera and gone to the toilet to wash her hands and arms that had Manson’s bodily fluids on them.

