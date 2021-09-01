Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

Tammy Beaumont ‘not too bothered’ to miss out on T20 hundred in England win

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 10.36pm
Tammy Beaumont hit 97 for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Tammy Beaumont insisted she was not frustrated to get out for 97 as England kicked off their T20 series against New Zealand with a 46-run victory at Chelmsford.

The opener was caught off the penultimate ball to fall agonisingly short of a second T20 international century, but her knock helped the hosts power their way to 184 for four.

After the tourists won the toss and put England in, Beaumont made New Zealand pay for two dropped catches with a brilliant 65-ball innings that contained 13 fours and a six.

“Not really (frustrating to be out three short of a century). I’d have taken 97 at the start of the day,” Beaumont said.

“I guess it would have been nice to pass a personal milestone but I think that’s my highest T20 score for quite a long time so I’d take 97 and miss out so I’m not too bothered.

“I think I felt in quite good form in the Hundred and just kept getting out in the 40s or giving my wicket away in other times so I felt like this time I took a few singles in that little spell just to make sure I got through a bit longer.”

New Zealand had not played since April and their lack of match practice showed as they were unable to get going in their chase, despite Amy Satterthwaite’s 43 from 31 deliveries.

The England players in contrast have had a full summer, including the inaugural Hundred, which Beaumont believes helped the squad going into this series.

She said: “I think you look at the squad that has been picked and Tash Farrant (was in good form), Sophia Dunkley was in brilliant form for Southern Brave, Emma Lamb has found herself in the squad and then due to Heather (Knight’s) injury in the team so people are knocking down the door and you have to be playing well to stay in the team or get in the team so I think that’s a good sign from the Hundred.”

England celebrate their win
England moved 1-0 ahead in the series (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Chasing 185 to win, the experienced opening partnership of Suzie Bates and captain Sophie Devine struggled as the visitors quickly slipped to four for two, from which they failed to recover.

Devine admitted New Zealand were “rusty” after they fell behind trying to chase down England’s impressive total.

“I think it’s always a bit of a challenge, there’s only so much training you can do before you need to get out there and play games and for us we were probably a little bit rusty out there today,” Devine said.

“Full credit to England they batted exceptionally well, Tammy Beaumont was outstanding. We just couldn’t seem to stem the flow of runs there, although I thought Hayley Jensen for us was magnificent with the ball.

“So I think there’s certainly some positives we can take away from it but certainly a bit of rust that we’ll have to get out before the second T20.”

