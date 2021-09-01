Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / UK & World

Adrian Dunbar dedicates GQ Men of the Year win to his mum who survived Covid

By Press Association
September 1 2021, 11.32pm Updated: September 1 2021, 11.40pm
Adrian Dunbar was among those honoured (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Adrian Dunbar has dedicated his GQ Men of the Year awards win to his 89-year-old mother who has beaten coronavirus.

The Line Of Duty star was named television actor of the year at the star-studded ceremony on Wednesday evening.

The Duke of Sussex made an appearance in the event as he praised the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, who were presented with a prize during the ceremony.

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Ed Sheeran arrives at the GQ Men of the Year awards (Jonathan Brady/PA)

He hailed the scientists as “our nation’s pride” in a video message.

Singer Ed Sheeran, Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and England manager Gareth Southgate were also honoured at the awards.

Speaking on stage at the event, Dunbar thanked the BBC, Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and his co-stars and “best mates” Vicky McClure and Martin Compston.

“But I’d really like to dedicate this award to my 89-year-old mother Pauline, who beat Covid last week,” he added.

Dame Vivienne Westwood was named game changer of the year during the ceremony.

She used her acceptance speech to call for action on climate change.

The fashion designer said: “We must do what we can.”

GQ Men of the Year Awards
Andreas Kronthaler, Chrissie Hynde and Dame Vivienne Westwood arriving for the ceremony (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “Strike at the very structure of our economy.

“Our economy is the cause of climate change.

“Its name is military industrial conflict. It’s a war machine.”

Sheeran, who has been top of the charts for nine weeks with his single Bad Habits, was named solo artist of the year, while Page, the breakout star of the raunchy Netflix period drama, was given the standout performance of the year prize.

Southgate, who led the England team to the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament, was hailed as the inspiration of the year.

It was previously announced that Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, Professor Catherine Green and the team behind the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine would be given the heroes of the year award.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert (Steve Parsons/PA)

Also honoured at the ceremony at London’s Tate Modern was Sir Anthony Hopkins, who won the best actor Oscar earlier this year and was given the legend prize.

Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen was given the icon honour, while Arlo Parks was named breakthrough music artist of the year and WandaVision star Paul Bettany was named leading man of the year.

The ceremony, hosted by actor Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, saw Wolf Alice named band of the year.

Quentin Tarantino was named writer of the year while Team GB and Paralympics GB were given the outstanding achievement of the year prize.

McClure, actress Cush Jumbo, singer Ellie Goulding, model Winnie Harlow and television presenter Alex Scott were among the stars at the event.

Journalist and television presenter Piers Morgan also attended after broadcasting watchdog Ofcom earlier announced he did not breach the broadcasting code with his comments on Good Morning Britain about the Duchess of Sussex.

Radio DJs Clara Amfo and Nick Grimshaw, former footballer Gary Lineker and Love Island host Laura Whitmore were also present.

