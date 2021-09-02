Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rain stops play under roof at US Open

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 3.40am Updated: September 2 2021, 6.28am
Stadium workers dry rain off the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium (Frank Franklin II/AP)
There were bizarre scenes at the US Open when a night match had to be suspended due to rain – despite it being played under a roof.

Play between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman inside the Louis Armstrong Stadium was halted after the torrential rain in New York began blowing in sideways through openings under the roof.

New York was placed on tornado watch on Wednesday night after the area was hit by the remnants of tropical storm Ida.

The freak conditions forced the players off the soaking wet court while spectators had to shelter under umbrellas.

The match was initially interrupted for 35 minutes while the surface was dried but after a brief restart – during which 11th seed Schwartzman won the first set on a tie-break – the match was once again suspended.

It resumed at 11.45pm local time on Arthur Ashe and Argentinian Schwartzman won 7-6 (4) 6-3 6-4, while Angelique Kerber’s clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, had to be pushed back until Thursday.

