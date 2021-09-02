Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Andy Robertson admits Scotland were beaten by the better team in Denmark

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 4.32am
Andy Robertson admitted Scotland fell short in Denmark (Claus Bech/PA)
Captain Andy Robertson conceded that Scotland came up short in their 2-0 World Cup qualifying defeat by Denmark in Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

With right-backs Stephen O’Donnell and Nathan Patterson unable to make the trip for Covid-19 reasons, along with other players missing from Steve Clarke’s squad, Robertson started the match at right wing-back.

The home side, who reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020, sprung out the traps at the Parken Stadium and two goals in 15 minutes from Daniel Wass and Joakim Maehle had the Scots on the ropes.

It was not until half-time when Clarke re-jigged his side and put Robertson back over to the left-hand side that Scotland stabilised although there was no way back.

The Liverpool player said: “What we have showed is we have improved since three or four years ago, that potentially could have been three or four-nil but we dug in.

“Unfortunately we found ourselves two goals down, the second half you go out and try to get back in the game, you try to stamp your authority on the game, we have done that at times but I felt Denmark were always in control and that was the disappointing thing.

“We knew they would try to get off to a fast start in the first time back in front of this crowd after a fantastic Euros.

“Our aim was to quieten everything down and settle down into the game, we didn’t manage that and when you find yourself 2-0 down against a really good team, it is an uphill battle and we just didn’t have enough unfortunately.”

