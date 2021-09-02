Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Holland wishes Spider-Man co-star Zendaya happy birthday

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 5.32am
Tom Holland wished Spider-Man co-star – and rumoured partner – Zendaya a happy birthday (Ian West/PA)
Tom Holland wished Spider-Man co-star – and rumoured partner – Zendaya a happy birthday.

British actor Holland, 25, plays the title role in the superhero franchise while US star Zendaya, now also 25, portrays his love interest MJ.

Amid speculation they are in a relationship, Holland shared a tribute on Instagram.

He posted a picture of himself in his Spider-Man costume, minus the mask, while Zendaya leaned over his shoulder and took a snap in the mirror.

Holland captioned the post: “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx.”

Zendaya commented, “Calling now” and added a heart emoji.

Holland will reprise the role of the wise-cracking web-slinger in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is set to arrive in cinemas in December.

Zendaya, an Emmy Award winner for hard-hitting TV drama Euphoria, will also star.

A trailer released last month teased the return of Alfred Molina’s villainous scientist Doctor Octopus, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

Also returning from previous Spider-Man films are Jamie Foxx’s Electro and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 17.

