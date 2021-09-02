Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021
News / UK & World

US Open day three: Tsitsipas panned while rain stops play under roof

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 6.18am
Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Adrian Mannarino (Frank Franklin II/AP)
Stefanos Tsitsipas after beating Adrian Mannarino (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas was flushed with success again at the US Open.

The Greek third seed, whose lengthy bathroom breaks angered Andy Murray during their marathon first-round clash, beat Adrian Mannarino in four sets.

But he was jeered by the Arthur Ashe crowd following another long trip to the loo after dropping the third set.

Earlier, Britain’s Dan Evans equalled his best showing at Flushing Meadows with victory over Marcos Giron.

Meanwhile, the torrential rain which interrupted play on the outside courts also halted one match under the roof and forced another to be cancelled.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day three at the US Open.

Picture of the day

US Open Tennis
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini was left banging her head against the wall by Victoria Azarenka (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tweet of the day

Coach and pundit Darren Cahill was as baffled as the rest of us when rain halted play during the match between Kevin Anderson and Diego Schwartzman – despite it being played under the roof in the Louis Armstrong Stadium. The match resumed on the adjacent Arthur Ashe Court at 11.45pm local time, with Schwartzman winning in three sets, while Angelique Kerber’s clash with Anhelina Kalinina, due on afterwards, was pushed back until Thursday.

Stat of the day

Spanish 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach the third round of two grand slam events since Novak Djokovic in 2005

Shock of the day

A big scalp for the Dutchman, who bridged a gap of 106 places in the world rankings.

Quote of the day

Brit watch

Evans dodged the rain to beat American Giron 6-4 7-6(3) 2-6 6-3 and book his place in the third round for the fourth time. He will face Australia’s Alexei Popyrin on Friday.

Fallen seeds

US Open Tennis
Grigor Dimitrov had to retire injured (John Minchillo/AP)

Men: Casper Ruud (8), Grigor Dimitrov (15), Cristian Garin (16).
Women: Coco Gauff (21), Ekaterina Alexandrova (32).

Up next

Novak Djokovic takes the next step on the road the the calendar grand slam when he faces Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor in round two. Britain’s Emma Raducanu is back in action against the experienced Zhang Shuai of China.

[[title]]

[[text]]

