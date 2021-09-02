Podcast star Joe Rogan tests positive for Covid-19

Joe Rogan, the massively popular US podcast host, has tested positive for Covid-19.

Stand-up comedian Rogan, who previously attracted controversy for suggesting the young and healthy should not get vaccinated, said he fell ill after returning from a show in Florida, a virus hotspot.

The 54-year-old said he had a headache as well as feeling “very weary” and “run down”.

Rogan told his 13.1 million Instagram followers he quarantined himself from his family and took a Covid test, which was positive.

It is not known if Rogan is vaccinated. After he faced a backlash over his vaccine comments, he later clarified: “I’m not an anti-vax person.”

He said he had been treated with a series of medications, including monoclonal antibodies and the steroid prednisone.

Rogan also said he was treated with a “vitamin drip” and ivermectin, which is primarily a veterinary deworming agent and has not been approved for use against Covid by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The government organisation specifically warns against using it to treat Covid in a statement on its website, which says: “FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing Covid-19 in humans.

“Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Ivermectin is not an anti-viral (a drug for treating viruses).

“Taking large doses of this drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.”

The comic had been travelling with his show Joe Rogan: The Sacred Clown Tour and was scheduled to perform alongside fellow comedian Dave Chappelle in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday, but said that was postponed to October.

Rogan is one of the world’s most popular and best-known podcasters.

His The Joe Rogan Experience was acquired by Spotify in 2020, reportedly for more than 100 million dollars (£77m).