Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

High-tech display shows off rare ‘sea monster’ globe dating back 400 years

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 9.38am
National Trust conservator Samantha Taylor cleans the rare Elizabethan globe (Andrew Matthews/PA)
National Trust conservator Samantha Taylor cleans the rare Elizabethan globe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The quirks and wonders of a rare antique globe dating back to the reign of Elizabeth I will be on full view to the public after the artefact was painstakingly moved to a new display.

Adorned with fantastical sea monsters and sailing ships, the item was made by mathematician Emery Molyneux in 1592 using “the newest, secretest, and latest discoveries”.

The Molyneux globe has been on show at the National Trust’s Petworth House and Park in West Sussex, having been there since at least 1632.

However, in its previous display members of the public could only peer at the intricate details engraved on the item’s surface from several feet away.

Petworth House Elizabethan globe
National Trust conservator Samantha Taylor inspects the rare Elizabethan globe (Andrew Matthews/PA)

But on Wednesday the globe was carefully manoeuvred on to a hydraulic table and transferred into a new case which will allow visitors to get within inches of the 430-year-old piece.

Sue Rhodes, visitor operations and experience manager at Petworth House, described the “incredible” story of how the globe may have come to be there.

According to family legend, she said, while the 9th Earl of Northumberland was imprisoned in the Tower of London for being implicated in the Gun Powder Plot, he got to know adventurer Sir Walter Raleigh.

“The Earl was a gentleman prisoner so instead of being thrown in a dungeon he had a grand suite of rooms.

“It was here that Raleigh gave the Earl the Molyneux globe, and when he was finally released, he brought it back to Petworth.

“I’d love to think that this is true, though we’ve got no way of knowing for sure.”

Petworth House Elizabethan globe
The globe has a new display case at Petworth House in West Sussex (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Molyneux globe is the first English globe, and the only surviving example of the first edition.

It was crafted at a time when accurate maps and globes were critical to planning maritime navigation, trade, foreign policy and warfare.

Molyneux presented one of these globes to Queen Elizabeth I and its production celebrated the role of England as a maritime power.

Measuring 63.5cm in diameter, the globe is made from paper, plaster, ink, pigment, gesso and sand, with a beech, oak and brass stand.

Ms Rhodes added: “We’re really excited about showing the globe to our visitors in its new case.

“They’ll be able to see Jodocus Hondius’s charming engravings clearly for the first time, and it’s beautifully lit too. It’s going to be a real highlight this autumn.”

The globe is one of a number of National Trust objects that will be newly displayed at Trust places across the country this autumn, giving visitors an opportunity to discover their stories and view these items in a fresh light.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]