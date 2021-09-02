Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Political support for railway cleaners in dispute over pay and conditions

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 9.52am
A Merseyrail Rail train travels through Hunts Cross Station in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Railway cleaners involved in long-running pay and conditions disputes have welcomed support for their case from a group of politicians.

A cross-party coalition of politicians has written to Merseyrail boss Andy Heath calling on him to step in to help resolve disputes on two of the train operator’s cleaning contracts.

The letter, signed by seven Labour MPs, Liverpool mayor Joanne Anderson and 49 Labour, Green, Liberal Democrat and Conservative councillors from across Merseyside, criticise the treatment of cleaners employed by contractors.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Our members will welcome this fantastic support from Merseyside’s politicians.

“Outsourcing has seen the super-exploitation of low-paid essential workers in search of profit.

“Merseyrail need to get a grip on this situation, put their hands in their ample pockets, sort out the disputes and bring their cleaners in house.”

Andy Heath, managing director of Merseyrail, said: “We value the work of the cleaning teams who deliver an important service on our network with a great degree of pride, particularly during the challenges we have faced due to Covid-19.

“Both cleaning contracts in question are delivered by third parties Mitie and Stadler and like many organisations we work with trusted partner organisations to deliver such services.

“In relation to the current disputes, we have worked closely with Mitie to support a revised offer being made to the RMT.

“Discussions between Mitie and their employees continue and we are hopeful of a positive outcome.

“We remain committed to working with both Stadler and Mitie with the aim of resolving these disputes as soon as is possible.”

