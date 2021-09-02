Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Flooding sweeps cars into sea in north-east Spain

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 10.48am Updated: September 2 2021, 12.24pm
Wrecked cars stuck in the shore of the seaside town of Alcanar, in northeastern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A downpour Wednesday created flash floods that swept cars down streets in the Catalan town of Alcanar. Most of mainland Spain is under alert for heavy rains. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
The north-eastern Spanish town of Alcanar is surveying the damage to homes and businesses caused by flooding produced by intense rain that fell on large areas of the country.

Residents said they were fortunate no lives were lost when more than 250 litres per square metre of rain fell on the town between midnight and 6pm on Wednesday.

“We had to get upstairs to our apartment and then leave it all in God’s hands,” said Rosa Maria Sancho, the 67-year-old owner of a restaurant on the Alcanar boardwalk.

The flash flooding quickly turned streets into rivers that swept away everything in their path.

Several cars were carried away and around a dozen ended up in the surf of the Mediterranean Sea.

Homes and businesses were filled with mud, water and debris.

Ms Sancho’s daughter Carla Bayerri said they watched helplessly as “part of the terrace went into the sea”.

Spain Floods
Wrecked cars in the sea (Joan Mateu Parra/AP)

Other parts of Spain’s central and northern areas, including Madrid, also saw flooding on Wednesday.

Firefighters used a helicopter to rescue three people in serious danger. More had to be pulled from cars caught in the rising waters.

Regional authorities moved 58 residents into hotels, while another 16 spent the night on camp beds in a sports pavilion. Four people had to be rescued at a nearby camping ground that was also badly damaged.

Paquita Aubalat was relieved that her 93-year-old father Vicent was rescued from his home in Alcanar by a neighbour when it was overwhelmed by water.

Spain Floods
Firefighters check wrecked cars on the shore( Joan Mateu Parra/AP)

“He had all his life in (his home), but the important thing is that he is safe,” Ms Aubalat said.

Authorities are working to re-establish traffic on roads and rail lines made unpassable by mud and water.

Large areas of Spain’s north and the Balearic Islands remain under alert for storms for a second consecutive day.

Spain’s national weather service said the country is seeing an increase of heavy rain and drought linked to climate change.

“Spain is observing, above all in points of the Mediterranean, periods of torrential rain that are more intense and longer periods of drought that are interrupted by these intense rains,” spokesman Ruben del Campo said.

