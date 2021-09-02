BTS inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

K-pop band BTS have been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

The group have a total of 23 Guinness World Records titles after claiming their first in 2018 when they became the first K-pop act to reach number one in the US album chart with Love Yourself: Tear.

Other records the group have set include most streamed group act on Spotify, best-selling album in South Korea and most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (756,000).

THE BOYS ARE IN THE BOOK 🙌 Congratulations to @bts_twt who have a spread in the upcoming #GWR2022 book! After breaking countless records throughout 2021, they have also cemented their place in the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame 👇 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 1, 2021

They also hold the records for most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (108,200,000) and most followers on Instagram for a music group (40,220,226).

Guinness World Records said in a statement: “Over recent years, the group, who have been cementing their status as arguably the most iconic band in the world today, have gone from strength to strength with the global popularity of their music and their dedicated social media following earning them a multitude of Guinness World Records titles.”

The group, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Other inductees to the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame include gymnast Simone Biles, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and television programme The Simpsons.

The Guinness World Records Hall of Fame recognises some of the world’s most recognisable record holders.