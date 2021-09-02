Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
Entertainment / Music

BTS inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 11.06am
(Guinness World Records/PA)
(Guinness World Records/PA)

K-pop band BTS have been inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

The group have a total of 23 Guinness World Records titles after claiming their first in 2018 when they became the first K-pop act to reach number one in the US album chart with Love Yourself: Tear.

Other records the group have set include most streamed group act on Spotify, best-selling album in South Korea and most tickets sold for a livestreamed concert (756,000).

They also hold the records for most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours (108,200,000) and most followers on Instagram for a music group (40,220,226).

Guinness World Records said in a statement: “Over recent years, the group, who have been cementing their status as arguably the most iconic band in the world today, have gone from strength to strength with the global popularity of their music and their dedicated social media following earning them a multitude of Guinness World Records titles.”

The group, one of the most popular and influential acts in world music, is made up of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Other inductees to the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame include gymnast Simone Biles, climate change activist Greta Thunberg and television programme The Simpsons.

The Guinness World Records Hall of Fame recognises some of the world’s most recognisable record holders.

