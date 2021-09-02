Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Four in five travellers from amber locations stuck to quarantine rules – survey

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 11.52am Updated: September 2 2021, 12.00pm
Research found four out of five arrivals from amber list locations adhered to coronavirus quarantine requirements last month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Research found four out of five arrivals from amber list locations adhered to coronavirus quarantine requirements last month (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Four out of five arrivals from amber list locations adhered to coronavirus quarantine requirements in July, research suggests.

Some 83% of respondents to an Office for National Statistics (ONS) survey of 848 adults arriving in England from an amber country or territory between July 12 and 17 said they self-isolated.

They were required to quarantine for 10 days unless they were exempt due to their job, or they took part in the Test to Release scheme.

Nine out of 10 respondents said they took both of the required day-two and day-eight coronavirus tests.

Overall, 77% claimed they were “fully adherent” to both quarantine and coronavirus testing obligations, down from 82% the previous month.

Travellers were only deemed to have met the self-isolation requirements if they reported that they did not leave their accommodation – except to get or return a test, receive emergency medical treatment or visit a hospital – or receive any visitors apart from those supporting their personal care.

Around three in five respondents (59%) said they fully understood the rules in place during quarantine, while the remaining 41% either misunderstood or were unsure of them.

Since July 19, people arriving in the UK from amber tier countries and territories have not been required to enter quarantine if they are fully vaccinated.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]