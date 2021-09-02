Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two-thirds of 16 to 17-year-olds in Wales and half in England have had Covid jab

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 2.02pm Updated: September 2 2021, 2.06pm
Music festivals have been among the sites where teenagers have been jabbed in recent weeks (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Almost two-thirds of 16 and 17-year-olds in Wales have had a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, while half of this age group in England have been jabbed.

The figure is 40% in Northern Ireland.

Uptake has been “strong”, according to England’s top GP, who urged everyone who is eligible to get themselves vaccinated.

It comes as pupils head back to schools and colleges amid uncertainty around how the new term might affect the spread of the virus.

In Scotland, a recent rise in cases is thought to be partly attributable to the reopening of schools for the new academic year last month.

NHS England said more than 620,000 young people aged 16 and 17 have now been jabbed, less than a month after becoming eligible.

In Wales, 63% of the age group have had one jab.

(PA Graphics)

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised on August 4 that all 16 and 17-year-olds should be given a first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England’s vaccination programme, said: “Uptake among young people continues to be strong and thanks to the non-stop efforts of NHS staff and volunteers, half of all 16 and 17-year-olds have had their vaccine since becoming eligible last month, giving them the best possible protection against coronavirus.

“As school and college terms are due to start back shortly, it is really important that young people continue to come forward for their life-saving vaccine and visit the NHS grab-a-jab finder to find a convenient site, with walk-in vaccinations taking place at nightclubs, university campuses and places of worship this weekend.

“It has never been easier to drop in and get your vaccine: it is safe, effective and will provide vital protection for you and your family and friends.”

Local NHS teams and volunteers will be administering jabs at sites including the G-A-Y nightclub in London, the Hindu Temple in Crawley and the University of Kent’s Canterbury Campus this weekend.

When the JCVI announced its recommendation to extend the vaccine rollout to 16 and 17-year-olds, it said it would make further recommendations at a later stage on when youngsters should get their second dose.

