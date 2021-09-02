Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Public urged to keep safe distance from seals on Norfolk beach

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 4.22pm Updated: September 2 2021, 5.50pm
People taking photographs of seals on the beach at Horsey beach in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Crowds of people have been photographed standing close to seals on a beach, risking causing distress to the marine mammals or getting bitten by them.

The Friends of Horsey Seals volunteer group is urging visitors to Horsey beach in Norfolk to keep at least 10 metres, the length of a double decker bus, away from the seals there.

Signs have been put up and the group has an ad hoc warden system in place, before the beach is roped off in late October when the grey seal pupping season begins.

Visitors to the beach were seen close to seals on Thursday, taking photos of them on their phones.

Peter Ansell, chairman of Friends of Horsey Seals, said that “it’s not so bad” when the beach is roped off from late October “but we can’t shut a beach in the middle of the summertime”.

There are currently pregnant grey seals resting on the beach ahead of the pupping season and a number of common seal pups born in the summer.

Mr Ansell said there had been more visitors to the beach than usual this year.

He believed this was, in part, down to fewer people going on foreign holidays due to Covid travel restrictions.

Seals at Horsey Gap
“It’s been much busier than any other summer that I can recollect, to be quite honest,” he said.

He said of the seals: “People will not realise they are wild animals, they are dangerous, they can bite severely, they can certainly injure a child really nastily.”

He said that wardens are doing their best to keep people away from the seals.

“A lot of our wardens have jobs and they work throughout the week but some of the retirees are down there trying to control and do the best they can to keep people away,” he said.

“It’s in the public’s own interest, it’s for their safety.”

Seals at Horsey Gap
He went on: “The grey seals down there, most of the females are pregnant, waiting to give birth in another month or two’s time.

“The last thing we want is for them to get distressed and have their pups too early.”

He said that the seals come ashore to rest, adding: “If they get distressed they go back in the sea and may be too weak to fight the current, get washed out and drown.”

The Friends of Horsey Seals group is urging people to sign an online petition calling for new laws to protect seals.

Seals at Horsey Gap
The petition will be considered for debate in Parliament if 100,000 signatures are received.

For details, see www.friendsofhorseyseals.co.uk

