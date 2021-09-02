Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three Pines image offers glimpse of Alfred Molina as police detective

By Press Association
September 2 2021, 5.02pm
Alfred Molina as Armand Gamache (Amazon Prime Video/PA)
A first look image of Three Pines has offered a glimpse of Alfred Molina playing a detective in the new drama series.

Molina plays Chief Inspector Gamache in the adaptation of Louise Penny’s crime novel.

The series, which is set in Quebec, Canada, follows his character as he investigates a series of murders in the village of Three Pines.

Alfred Molina (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The series also stars Rossif Sutherland, Elle-Maija Tailfeathers, Tantoo Cardinal, Clare Coulter and Sarah Booth.

The image, released by Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, shows Molina’s character inspecting a crime scene.

Christina Wayne, head of Canadian originals at Amazon Studios, said: “With Three Pines we continue to grow our slate of local originals, and overall investment in Canada.

“The series will be our first locally produced scripted drama, and we are thrilled to work with Left Bank to bring these layered characters, unique setting, and masterfully constructed mysteries that Louise created to Prime Video.

“Alfred Molina perfectly embodies the cerebral and compassionate nature of Gamache, and leads a tremendous cast.”

Last week Molina appeared in a trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home as Dr Otto Octavius, a role he first played in 2004’s Spider-Man 2.

