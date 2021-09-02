Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to August 29, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 30-September 2) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 134 (36%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 239 (63%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire has the highest rate, with 4,266 new cases in the seven days to August 29 – the equivalent of 1,250.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 554.3 in the seven days to August 22.

East Dunbartonshire has the second highest rate, up from 670.3 to 1,211.0, with 1,317 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, up from 525.6 to 1,139.4, with 878 new cases.

Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (983.5), Swansea has the highest rate in Wales (649.7) and Mansfield has the highest rate in England (562.4).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

North Lanarkshire (up from 554.3 to 1,250.5)

Inverclyde (525.6 to 1,139.4)

East Dunbartonshire (670.3 to 1,211.0)

Renfrewshire (580.3 to 1,051.3)

South Lanarkshire (567.9 to 1,004.0)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 2 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 29; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 29; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 22.

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1250.5, (4266), 554.3, (1891)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1211.0, (1317), 670.3, (729)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 1139.4, (878), 525.6, (405)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 1133.1, (1001), 792.4, (700)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1051.3, (1886), 580.3, (1041)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 1004.6, (965), 651.7, (626)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 1004.0, (3221), 567.9, (1822)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 983.5, (1154), 1031.2, (1210)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 969.1, (6160), 566.0, (3598)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 888.8, (1343), 956.3, (1445)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 770.2, (658), 556.0, (475)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 751.6, (1009), 434.3, (583)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 719.4, (369), 604.4, (310)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 718.5, (3791), 492.8, (2600)

Midlothian, Scotland, 679.5, (633), 367.1, (342)

West Lothian, Scotland, 669.7, (1231), 381.4, (701)

Dundee City, Scotland, 667.9, (994), 358.2, (533)

Swansea, Wales, 649.7, (1602), 535.8, (1321)

Falkirk, Scotland, 649.6, (1043), 363.7, (584)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 630.5, (707), 374.5, (420)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 628.5, (932), 619.1, (918)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 615.6, (372), 220.1, (133)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 614.3, (747), 300.2, (365)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 609.5, (880), 455.0, (657)

Stirling, Scotland, 608.0, (572), 391.2, (368)

East Lothian, Scotland, 608.0, (656), 368.9, (398)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 596.1, (1295), 641.7, (1394)

Fife, Scotland, 569.9, (2132), 346.1, (1295)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 567.5, (1944), 594.9, (2038)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 562.4, (615), 610.9, (668)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 555.1, (774), 578.0, (806)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 536.7, (975), 546.6, (993)

Highland, Scotland, 531.8, (1252), 285.0, (671)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 508.2, (757), 610.9, (910)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 505.9, (1311), 547.6, (1419)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 498.2, (615), 746.9, (922)

Plymouth, South-west England, 496.5, (1305), 564.6, (1484)

Corby, East Midlands, 491.4, (359), 372.3, (272)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 484.8, (2790), 829.0, (4771)

Denbighshire, Wales, 482.1, (466), 455.2, (440)

Blackpool, North-west England, 475.5, (658), 422.0, (584)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 475.5, (1150), 404.3, (978)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 466.4, (676), 523.7, (759)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 461.4, (935), 468.4, (949)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 454.9, (654), 505.0, (726)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 452.7, (663), 405.6, (594)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 444.4, (954), 437.4, (939)

Conwy, Wales, 443.4, (524), 323.2, (382)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 440.2, (565), 451.9, (580)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 440.0, (507), 356.6, (411)

Gwynedd, Wales, 428.2, (536), 296.4, (371)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 426.4, (1130), 401.9, (1065)

South Hams, South-west England, 419.6, (369), 601.5, (529)

Torbay, South-west England, 419.2, (571), 620.3, (845)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 418.9, (531), 409.5, (519)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 416.2, (791), 296.2, (563)

Blaby, East Midlands, 415.9, (424), 427.7, (436)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 413.8, (1079), 189.8, (495)

Knowsley, North-west England, 410.0, (625), 400.8, (611)

Tameside, North-west England, 409.5, (930), 390.5, (887)

Kettering, East Midlands, 407.0, (416), 342.4, (350)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 406.5, (549), 681.3, (920)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 406.5, (233), 420.5, (241)

Angus, Scotland, 404.9, (469), 257.3, (298)

Gedling, East Midlands, 404.3, (478), 406.8, (481)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 403.4, (336), 621.9, (518)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 402.7, (522), 273.9, (355)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 402.2, (327), 382.5, (311)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 401.7, (651), 378.9, (614)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 401.6, (268), 394.1, (263)

Erewash, East Midlands, 400.6, (462), 398.0, (459)

High Peak, East Midlands, 400.5, (371), 355.2, (329)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 400.3, (917), 212.2, (486)

Leicester, East Midlands, 400.2, (1417), 427.6, (1514)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 396.0, (415), 396.9, (416)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 395.2, (1236), 397.1, (1242)

Bristol, South-west England, 394.5, (1838), 446.3, (2079)

Fenland, Eastern England, 393.8, (402), 309.6, (316)

Bridgend, Wales, 393.8, (581), 318.6, (470)

Newport, Wales, 391.8, (613), 342.0, (535)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 390.7, (826), 438.9, (928)

Hastings, South-east England, 389.0, (360), 405.2, (375)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 386.5, (546), 353.2, (499)

Rugby, West Midlands, 384.1, (425), 432.9, (479)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 383.5, (1014), 387.7, (1025)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 381.5, (1098), 354.0, (1019)

Caerphilly, Wales, 380.8, (692), 268.5, (488)

East Devon, South-west England, 380.2, (563), 598.3, (886)

Harborough, East Midlands, 380.0, (363), 440.7, (421)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 379.3, (941), 340.6, (845)

Derby, East Midlands, 378.5, (972), 411.6, (1057)

Havant, South-east England, 377.6, (477), 377.6, (477)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 377.4, (536), 375.3, (533)

North Devon, South-west England, 375.9, (369), 569.4, (559)

Torridge, South-west England, 375.4, (258), 619.9, (426)

West Devon, South-west England, 374.1, (210), 746.4, (419)

Stroud, South-west England, 373.0, (451), 398.7, (482)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 373.0, (424), 409.1, (465)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 372.8, (676), 364.0, (660)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 370.5, (698), 327.5, (617)

Halton, North-west England, 369.1, (479), 304.4, (395)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 368.0, (1263), 396.0, (1359)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 365.2, (582), 392.2, (625)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 362.4, (930), 343.7, (882)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 361.3, (471), 366.6, (478)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 360.9, (363), 396.7, (399)

Sefton, North-west England, 360.3, (994), 305.5, (843)

Exeter, South-west England, 360.0, (480), 597.8, (797)

Gateshead, North-east England, 360.0, (727), 312.5, (631)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 359.7, (365), 395.1, (401)

Swindon, South-west England, 358.9, (800), 363.0, (809)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 358.6, (411), 362.0, (415)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 354.4, (325), 342.4, (314)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 354.2, (486), 310.4, (426)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 353.3, (478), 320.8, (434)

Allerdale, North-west England, 352.6, (345), 324.0, (317)

Darlington, North-east England, 350.1, (376), 336.1, (361)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 350.0, (431), 369.5, (455)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 347.4, (525), 333.5, (504)

Fareham, South-east England, 346.4, (403), 343.0, (399)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 344.9, (536), 439.5, (683)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 344.2, (616), 328.0, (587)

Gosport, South-east England, 343.7, (291), 363.7, (308)

Walsall, West Midlands, 341.8, (980), 324.0, (929)

Stockport, North-west England, 341.6, (1005), 352.8, (1038)

Thanet, South-east England, 341.4, (483), 497.0, (703)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 339.9, (402), 353.4, (418)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 339.1, (1143), 372.6, (1256)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 338.2, (380), 348.9, (392)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 338.0, (387), 327.5, (375)

North Somerset, South-west England, 337.7, (728), 351.2, (757)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 337.7, (663), 450.2, (884)

Dudley, West Midlands, 337.2, (1087), 339.1, (1093)

Luton, Eastern England, 336.7, (719), 304.4, (650)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 336.5, (456), 376.3, (510)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 335.8, (336), 398.8, (399)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 335.2, (477), 414.6, (590)

Fylde, North-west England, 334.9, (272), 323.8, (263)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 334.8, (1177), 337.0, (1185)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 334.6, (219), 307.1, (201)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 334.4, (257), 360.4, (277)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 333.7, (478), 371.4, (532)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 333.6, (2665), 353.3, (2822)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 333.2, (696), 317.4, (663)

Liverpool, North-west England, 331.3, (1658), 340.9, (1706)

Salford, North-west England, 331.2, (870), 352.9, (927)

Wyre, North-west England, 329.0, (372), 327.2, (370)

Wrexham, Wales, 327.8, (446), 316.8, (431)

Ceredigion, Wales, 326.5, (238), 288.1, (210)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 325.6, (354), 292.4, (318)

South Somerset, South-west England, 325.4, (549), 424.4, (716)

Mendip, South-west England, 325.1, (378), 370.6, (431)

St Helens, North-west England, 324.7, (588), 321.4, (582)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 324.5, (493), 223.8, (340)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 324.4, (186), 327.9, (188)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 324.2, (640), 295.8, (584)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 324.1, (319), 364.7, (359)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 323.7, (523), 316.9, (512)

Solihull, West Midlands, 323.2, (703), 358.2, (779)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 323.2, (375), 417.9, (485)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 322.3, (1899), 309.1, (1821)

Rutland, East Midlands, 321.2, (130), 321.2, (130)

Powys, Wales, 321.0, (427), 295.4, (393)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 319.7, (300), 335.7, (315)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 319.7, (497), 306.2, (476)

Reading, South-east England, 319.3, (512), 366.1, (587)

Sunderland, North-east England, 319.2, (887), 277.9, (772)

Cardiff, Wales, 319.1, (1178), 265.2, (979)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 319.1, (1097), 311.8, (1072)

Trafford, North-west England, 319.1, (758), 343.5, (816)

Copeland, North-west England, 318.9, (217), 302.8, (206)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 318.7, (1037), 374.6, (1219)

Lancaster, North-west England, 318.7, (472), 262.6, (389)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 318.5, (223), 198.5, (139)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 316.6, (479), 330.5, (500)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 316.4, (1041), 331.9, (1092)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 315.4, (383), 366.5, (445)

Coventry, West Midlands, 313.7, (1190), 316.6, (1201)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 312.5, (310), 311.5, (309)

Torfaen, Wales, 312.1, (296), 346.9, (329)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 311.3, (1569), 409.5, (2064)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 310.7, (321), 352.3, (364)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 309.7, (535), 339.8, (587)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 307.3, (487), 342.0, (542)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 305.6, (1213), 397.0, (1576)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 305.2, (369), 320.0, (387)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 303.9, (437), 347.7, (500)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 303.9, (321), 345.5, (365)

Southampton, South-east England, 303.7, (768), 352.0, (890)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 303.5, (459), 283.6, (429)

Crawley, South-east England, 302.3, (340), 335.2, (377)

Rother, South-east England, 301.9, (292), 312.3, (302)

Wirral, North-west England, 301.5, (978), 303.4, (984)

Redditch, West Midlands, 301.5, (258), 274.6, (235)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 301.5, (290), 344.1, (331)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 300.0, (1160), 274.7, (1062)

Cherwell, South-east England, 299.0, (454), 293.7, (446)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 297.2, (238), 320.9, (257)

County Durham, North-east England, 297.1, (1584), 293.0, (1562)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 297.1, (351), 339.4, (401)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 296.8, (325), 328.7, (360)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 296.4, (367), 338.3, (419)

Melton, East Midlands, 295.8, (152), 319.1, (164)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 295.3, (1303), 343.3, (1515)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.8, (164), 391.9, (218)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 294.2, (1595), 311.9, (1691)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 293.9, (207), 214.4, (151)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 293.4, (182), 307.9, (191)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 293.0, (309), 277.8, (293)

Wokingham, South-east England, 292.6, (509), 324.2, (564)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 292.6, (261), 353.1, (315)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 292.5, (299), 275.9, (282)

Northumberland, North-east England, 292.4, (947), 324.9, (1052)

Stafford, West Midlands, 292.3, (403), 332.2, (458)

Test Valley, South-east England, 291.8, (371), 311.4, (396)

Hillingdon, London, 291.6, (901), 273.1, (844)

Preston, North-west England, 291.4, (420), 292.1, (421)

Warrington, North-west England, 291.3, (610), 348.6, (730)

Bury, North-west England, 291.0, (555), 266.9, (509)

Hounslow, London, 289.2, (786), 279.3, (759)

Gloucester, South-west England, 289.1, (375), 383.2, (497)

Ealing, London, 288.5, (982), 298.2, (1015)

Bedford, Eastern England, 288.5, (504), 355.5, (621)

Northampton, East Midlands, 288.5, (647), 331.3, (743)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 287.2, (838), 423.3, (1235)

South Ribble, North-west England, 287.2, (319), 361.0, (401)

Oxford, South-east England, 286.3, (434), 362.2, (549)

Flintshire, Wales, 286.3, (449), 327.1, (513)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 285.0, (1559), 308.6, (1688)

Pendle, North-west England, 284.3, (262), 282.2, (260)

Slough, South-east England, 284.1, (425), 319.6, (478)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 282.5, (547), 377.6, (731)

Daventry, East Midlands, 281.8, (245), 307.1, (267)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 281.4, (3210), 313.5, (3575)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 281.4, (281), 283.4, (283)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 279.5, (513), 304.0, (558)

Dorset, South-west England, 279.4, (1061), 360.2, (1368)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 279.0, (754), 319.4, (863)

Manchester, North-west England, 278.9, (1550), 328.6, (1826)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 278.6, (265), 359.6, (342)

Gravesham, South-east England, 277.9, (297), 313.4, (335)

Burnley, North-west England, 277.6, (248), 257.4, (230)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 277.4, (851), 276.4, (848)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 277.2, (370), 310.2, (414)

Oldham, North-west England, 276.5, (657), 298.4, (709)

Hart, South-east England, 275.6, (269), 323.7, (316)

Norwich, Eastern England, 273.6, (389), 354.5, (504)

Sutton, London, 273.5, (568), 288.9, (600)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 272.8, (338), 293.0, (363)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 272.3, (260), 249.2, (238)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 272.0, (800), 298.2, (877)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 271.2, (262), 317.7, (307)

Wigan, North-west England, 270.9, (896), 277.3, (917)

Carlisle, North-west England, 270.9, (294), 225.8, (245)

Chichester, South-east England, 269.9, (328), 445.2, (541)

St Albans, Eastern England, 269.2, (402), 350.3, (523)

Cotswold, South-west England, 269.2, (243), 312.4, (282)

Harlow, Eastern England, 268.1, (234), 322.0, (281)

Croydon, London, 267.4, (1039), 326.1, (1267)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 265.9, (279), 256.4, (269)

Breckland, Eastern England, 264.8, (374), 274.7, (388)

Harrow, London, 264.7, (668), 230.2, (581)

Winchester, South-east England, 264.4, (333), 358.9, (452)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 264.2, (328), 298.8, (371)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 264.1, (425), 298.9, (481)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 263.9, (364), 316.9, (437)

Lambeth, London, 263.2, (847), 292.1, (940)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 262.5, (554), 313.7, (662)

Havering, London, 261.7, (682), 236.7, (617)

Guildford, South-east England, 261.4, (393), 311.9, (469)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 261.1, (230), 357.5, (315)

Worcester, West Midlands, 260.3, (261), 266.3, (267)

Ashford, South-east England, 260.3, (341), 277.8, (364)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 260.0, (388), 332.3, (496)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 260.0, (239), 248.0, (228)

Broadland, Eastern England, 257.7, (340), 267.6, (353)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 257.7, (288), 372.2, (416)

Arun, South-east England, 257.6, (415), 269.4, (434)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 256.5, (339), 245.9, (325)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 255.9, (384), 233.3, (350)

Colchester, Eastern England, 255.6, (504), 249.0, (491)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 255.1, (258), 251.1, (254)

Chorley, North-west England, 254.9, (303), 275.9, (328)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 253.7, (221), 318.0, (277)

Waverley, South-east England, 253.6, (321), 361.9, (458)

Watford, Eastern England, 253.6, (245), 304.3, (294)

Brent, London, 252.6, (828), 274.9, (901)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 251.5, (324), 344.6, (444)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 250.5, (298), 341.4, (406)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 250.4, (332), 272.3, (361)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 250.1, (238), 292.1, (278)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 250.0, (340), 244.2, (332)

Rochdale, North-west England, 249.9, (559), 270.1, (604)

Eden, North-west England, 249.3, (134), 401.8, (216)

Bolton, North-west England, 248.4, (716), 217.9, (628)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 246.9, (259), 209.7, (220)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 244.8, (434), 265.1, (470)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 244.7, (231), 297.7, (281)

Horsham, South-east England, 244.7, (356), 264.0, (384)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 244.0, (220), 305.0, (275)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 243.8, (483), 309.9, (614)

Warwick, West Midlands, 243.6, (353), 282.9, (410)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 242.8, (237), 302.3, (295)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 241.6, (175), 296.9, (215)

Runnymede, South-east England, 241.3, (218), 307.8, (278)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 240.4, (422), 243.3, (427)

Wealden, South-east England, 240.3, (391), 280.8, (457)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 239.1, (299), 336.6, (421)

South Holland, East Midlands, 238.9, (229), 268.1, (257)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 237.9, (362), 324.7, (494)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 237.6, (326), 325.0, (446)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 237.3, (223), 266.1, (250)

Maidstone, South-east England, 235.7, (408), 257.0, (445)

Dartford, South-east England, 235.0, (268), 247.3, (282)

Wandsworth, London, 233.8, (771), 295.4, (974)

Woking, South-east England, 233.0, (233), 307.0, (307)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 233.0, (264), 212.7, (241)

Bromley, London, 232.3, (773), 252.7, (841)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 231.9, (352), 293.2, (445)

Bexley, London, 231.0, (576), 233.9, (583)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 229.8, (492), 246.1, (527)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 229.4, (411), 280.8, (503)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 229.3, (186), 225.6, (183)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 228.9, (123), 303.4, (163)

Basildon, Eastern England, 228.7, (429), 220.2, (413)

Merton, London, 228.6, (472), 292.6, (604)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 228.5, (212), 248.0, (230)

Lewisham, London, 228.0, (696), 259.1, (791)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 227.9, (239), 254.6, (267)

Worthing, South-east England, 226.7, (251), 310.7, (344)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 226.6, (180), 263.1, (209)

Waltham Forest, London, 226.4, (627), 242.7, (672)

Tandridge, South-east England, 225.9, (200), 291.4, (258)

Swale, South-east England, 225.8, (341), 225.1, (340)

Rossendale, North-west England, 225.4, (161), 217.0, (155)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 223.9, (402), 241.7, (434)

Redbridge, London, 223.1, (682), 245.4, (750)

Lewes, South-east England, 219.3, (227), 280.1, (290)

Dover, South-east England, 217.7, (258), 251.4, (298)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 217.5, (168), 217.5, (168)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 217.3, (544), 256.0, (641)

Tendring, Eastern England, 217.2, (320), 204.3, (301)

New Forest, South-east England, 216.5, (389), 269.4, (484)

Southwark, London, 215.0, (688), 269.7, (863)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 213.9, (306), 249.5, (357)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 213.8, (380), 289.7, (515)

Hackney and City of London, London, 212.8, (621), 220.3, (643)

Adur, South-east England, 211.9, (136), 274.2, (176)

Enfield, London, 211.0, (704), 208.6, (696)

Barnet, London, 211.0, (842), 228.1, (910)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 209.2, (277), 310.4, (411)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 208.6, (169), 290.1, (235)

Newham, London, 208.3, (740), 248.5, (883)

Haringey, London, 208.0, (554), 227.5, (606)

Greenwich, London, 205.5, (594), 231.8, (670)

Tower Hamlets, London, 204.2, (678), 225.6, (749)

Braintree, Eastern England, 202.5, (310), 240.4, (368)

Medway, South-east England, 202.0, (564), 232.9, (650)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 201.1, (46), 100.6, (23)

Islington, London, 199.9, (496), 253.1, (628)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 199.9, (175), 295.8, (259)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 199.9, (262), 237.3, (311)

Maldon, Eastern England, 198.8, (130), 235.5, (154)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 195.9, (358), 222.1, (406)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 195.7, (307), 244.8, (384)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 192.5, (51), 132.1, (35)

Moray, Scotland, 192.2, (184), 107.6, (103)

Rochford, Eastern England, 189.4, (166), 197.4, (173)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 187.8, (170), 225.4, (204)

Boston, East Midlands, 186.3, (132), 275.3, (195)

Westminster, London, 184.2, (497), 195.7, (528)

Babergh, Eastern England, 183.3, (170), 220.0, (204)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 174.0, (183), 162.6, (171)

Camden, London, 173.9, (486), 208.9, (584)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 171.4, (208), 277.6, (337)

Canterbury, South-east England, 167.3, (279), 257.3, (429)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 58.0, (13), 58.0, (13)