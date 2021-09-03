Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – September 3

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 4.56am
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)
What the papers say – September 3 (PA)

Extra doses to protect against coronavirus, Afghanistan and pet problems are splashed across the front pages.

The Daily Express reports all over-50s are in line to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster within weeks.

But Professor Peter Openshaw warns in the Daily Mirror that the move may have come too late to avoid an “autumn spike” in infections.

The Sun says “frustrated” ministers have urged scientists to “get on” with approving vaccines for teenagers and boosters for over-50s.

Former Cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill is quoted on the front of The Guardian as saying the UK and its allies have no coherent plan to deal with the a “huge refugee crisis” expected to follow the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The Independent cites charities warning that there is no housing for 6,000 Afghan refugees in the UK.

Meanwhile, the Government is considering a tax rise to fund its long-promised social care reforms, according to The Times and The Daily Telegraph.

Metro reports 1.66 million advertised jobs are unfilled as nurses and carers join HGV drivers and hospitality staff in Britain’s shortage of workers.

Pet abduction will be made a criminal offence under Government plans to crackdown on dognappers, the Daily Mail says.

A representative of the owner of British Gas tells the Financial Times record high natural gas prices could rise even further if the UK experiences a prolonged or particularly cold winter.

And the Daily Star says cats “are suffering from deadly diseases caused by the stress of lockdown”.

