Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

US Open day four: Emma Raducanu’s rise continues with second-round win

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 5.10am Updated: September 3 2021, 7.10am
Emma Raducanu is into the third round (Seth Wenig/AP)
Emma Raducanu is into the third round (Seth Wenig/AP)

Emma Raducanu’s rise continued as she made the third round of the US Open.

The British teenager, who burst on to the scene at Wimbledon, beat world number 49 Zhang Shuai in straight sets as her remarkable introduction to life at the top continued.

World number ones Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty came through their respective ties in the men’s and women’s draw

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day four in New York.

Picture of the day

Gael Monfils, 34, showed all his flexibility during his second-round win over Steve Johnson
Gael Monfils, 34, showed all of his flexibility during his second-round win over Steve Johnson (John Minchillo/AP)

Post of the day

Stat of the day

You do not want to go to five sets with Kei Nishikori. The Japanese was two sets up against Mackenzie McDonald before the American mounted a comeback. However, the 2014 runner-up showed his durability to earn a 7-6 (3) 6-3 6-7 (5) 2-6 6-3 victory. His reward is a third-round tie with Novak Djokovic.

Shock of the day

Veteran Italian Andreas Seppi, playing in an 18th consecutive US Open, defeated 10th seed and Wimbledon semi-finalist Hubert Hurkacz 2-6 6-4 6-4 7-6 (6).

Quote of the day

Alexander Zverev, who is on a 13-match winning streak, explained the motivation behind his 74-minute win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Brit watch

There seems to be no stopping 18-year-old Emma Raducanu, who backed up her brilliant run to the fourth round at Wimbledon by booking her third-round spot on her US Open debut. Raducanu beat world number 49 Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 in a polished display and her journey might not be over yet.

Fallen seeds

Men: Hubert Hurkacz (10), Alexander Bublik (31)
Women: Paula Badosa (24), Petra Martic (30)

Up next

Dan Evans, who withdrew from the doubles on Thursday with a groin issue, continues his quest to make the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time as he takes on Australian Alex Popyrin. There are two blockbusting ties in the women’s third round as former champions Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber battle it out while Victoria Azarenka and Garbine Muguruza go head-to-head.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]