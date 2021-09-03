Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Violent extremist shot dead by police after New Zealand supermarket attack

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 6.48am Updated: September 3 2021, 8.34am
A police officer stands outside an Auckland supermarket (Alex Burton/New Zealand Herald via AP)
A police officer stands outside an Auckland supermarket (Alex Burton/New Zealand Herald via AP)

A violent extremist who stabbed and injured six people in an Auckland supermarket has been shot dead by police, authorities in New Zealand said.

The attack took place at about 2.40pm local time at a Countdown store in the New Lynn area of the city on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack.

Police and ambulance staff attend the scene outside an Auckland supermarket
Police and ambulance staff attend the scene outside an Auckland supermarket (Alex Burton/New Zealand Herald via AP)

She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the so-called Islamic State group, that he was well known to the nation’s security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

She said that, by law, the man was not allowed to be kept in prison.

Ms Ardern said that three of those who had been stabbed were seriously injured.

“This was a violent attack. It was senseless,” the prime minister said.

“And I am so sorry that it happened.”

Ms Ardern said that because the man was under constant monitoring, a police surveillance team and a special tactics group were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of the attack starting.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said they had concerns about the man’s ideology and kept very close tabs on him.

Mr Coster said they followed him from his home to the supermarket on Friday.

“He entered the store, as he had done before. He obtained a knife from within the store,” he said.

“Surveillance teams were as close as they possibly could be to monitor his activity.”

Mr Coster said that when the commotion started, two police from the special tactics group rushed over.

He said the man approached police with the knife and so they shot and killed him.

One bystander video taken from inside the supermarket records the sound of 10 shots being fired in rapid succession.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and police commissioner Andrew Coster walk to a press conference at parliament in Wellington following the Auckland supermarket terror attack
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and police commissioner Andrew Coster walk to a press conference at parliament in Wellington following the Auckland attack (Robert Kitchin/Pool Photo via AP)

Ms Ardern said legal constraints prevented her from discussing everything that she wanted to about the case, but she was hoping to have those constraints lifted soon.

Some shoppers in the supermarket reportedly tried to help those who had been wounded with towels and nappies.

“To everyone who was there and who witnessed such a horrific event, I can’t imagine how they will be feeling in the aftermath,” Ms Ardern said.

“But thank you for coming to the aid of those who needed you when they needed you.”

Auckland is currently in a strict lockdown as it battles an outbreak of coronavirus.

Most businesses are shut and people are generally allowed to leave their homes only to buy groceries, for medical needs or to exercise.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]