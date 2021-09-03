Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse of England players in Hungary

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 9.12am Updated: September 3 2021, 10.10am
Hungary fans in the stands during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Attila Trenka/PA)
Hungary fans in the stands during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying match at the Puskas Arena in Budapest (Attila Trenka/PA)

Boris Johnson has condemned racist abuse aimed at England players during the team’s World Cup qualifier in Hungary.

The Prime Minister said that the abuse, which included monkey chants directed at Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham, was “completely unacceptable”.

He urged Fifa, world football’s governing body, to take “strong action”.

Deafening jeers greeted England’s players taking the knee before kick-off and Sterling was pelted with missiles when celebrating the opening goal.

Gareth Southgate’s team won the qualifier 4-0 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

Mr Johnson wrote on Twitter: “It is completely unacceptable that @England players were racially abused in Hungary last night.

“I urge @FIFAcom to take strong action against those responsible to ensure that this kind of disgraceful behaviour is eradicated from the game for good.”

Fifa said “adequate action” would be taken in regard to the abuse.

The world governing body said in a statement: “First and foremost, Fifa strongly rejects any form of racism and violence and has a very clear zero-tolerance stance for such behaviour in football.

“Fifa will take adequate actions as soon as it receives match reports concerning yesterday’s Hungary-England game.”

The Football Association said in a statement: “It is extremely disappointing to hear reports of discriminatory actions towards some of our England players.

“We will be asking Fifa to investigate the matter.

“We continue to support the players and staff in our collective determination to highlight and tackle discrimination in all its forms.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]