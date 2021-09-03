Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
F1 boss tells Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to keep title race clean

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 2.48pm
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are battling for the F1 title (David Davies/PA)
Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali has revealed he ordered Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to keep their championship fight clean.

The sleepy Dutch coastal town of Zandvoort, home to just 17,000 people, will come alive on Sunday for round 13 of this season’s title bout.

Hamilton, who was just seven months old when the sport last raced here in 1985, heads Verstappen by three points in his quest for a record-breaking eighth championship.

Lewis Hamilton drinks champagne
Lewis Hamilton won at Silverstone (Tim Goode/PA)

But the Red Bull driver will enjoy the support of a partisan 70,000-strong home crowd – with the so-called Orange Army set to create one of the most hostile receptions of Hamilton’s career.

Dutch royalty will also be present on Sunday with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima in town hoping for a Verstappen win.

It was at Hamilton’s home race in July where this season’s superb title battle finally boiled over – the two rivals crashing at Copse corner on the opening lap.

After Verstappen was punted out of contention by Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas at the ensuing round in Hungary, and last week’s embarrassing two-lap safety car race at a rain-soaked Spa, Sunday’s race is poised to provide the Silverstone sequel.

Stefano Domenicali and Tom Cruise chat
Stefano Domenicali, right, wants a clean title race (Pool via FIA)

Reflecting on their British Grand Prix crash, Domenicali, who describes Hamilton’s rivalry with Verstappen as a “gift for F1”, told the PA news agency: “It is always easy to say who is guilty, but I am not the referee.

“In my position, the first thing I was interested in was Max being OK. But I spoke with both of them after the race to make sure we keep the fight at the right level.

“I know them both very well but with my responsibility, experience and my relationship with them, I felt it was natural for me to do that. I am not a teacher, they are the best drivers, but it is good that we talk.

“After the accident both of them understood the game that they are going to play until the end of the season will be very tense, not just technically but mentally, too, and it is a matter of being the one who doesn’t want to give up one centimetre. This kind of approach for those of us who love Formula One is great.”

Verstappen’s swathes of fans in Zandvoort, 25 miles outside of Amsterdam, could be seeking revenge for the crash at Silverstone. The Dutchman’s afternoon ended in the barriers as Hamilton went on to claim a controversial win.

Booed in Hungary and again in Spa by Verstappen’s supporters, is Domenicali concerned the atmosphere will become too aggressive towards Hamilton?

“No,” he replies. “The effect on Lewis is the other way round. The more he feels the pressure of a fight, the more he thrives.

“Of course, I would love to see cheering but if booing is part of the fight between these two drivers, then that is part of the game.

“I am delighted that we have been given this gift of a title fight, and if you ask me my dream, it would be for a season decider in Abu Dhabi.”

