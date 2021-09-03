Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Catriona Matthew bids to add victory on US soil to home success in Solheim Cup

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 4.50pm
Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew (top) celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup (PA)
Team Europe captain Catriona Matthew (top) celebrates with her team and the trophy after winning the 2019 Solheim Cup (PA)

As a player, Catriona Matthew knows all about Solheim Cup success on US soil, securing the half point which guaranteed Europe’s sole away victory to date in 2013.

Now the 52-year-old Scot faces the daunting task of captaining the side to a second victory in the United States to retain the trophy won in such dramatic circumstances at Gleneagles two years ago.

The hero on that occasion, controversial wild card Suzann Pettersen, is among Matthew’s backroom staff at Inverness Club in Toledo, just as she was initially meant to be in 2019.

Suzann Pettersen
Team Europe’s Suzann Pettersen celebrates her putt on the 18th to win the 2019 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

And Europe can call on three veterans of their 2013 triumph in Colorado – Charley Hull, Carlota Ciganda and AIG Women’s Open Champion Anna Nordqvist – as they bid to overcome the overwhelmingly partisan crowd and return home with the trophy.

Describing the 25-year-old Hull as a veteran feels odd, although she is among the most experienced members of the team with four appearances under her belt.

Just 17 when she was given a wild card by captain Liselotte Neumann in 2013, Hull justified the faith with two wins from three matches, including a 5 and 4 thrashing of Paula Creamer in the singles.

“I think actually I’m wiser, I feel like a lot more confident now,” Hull said. “Back then, as my first Solheim Cup, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into, so I found it was almost easier in a way because I didn’t feel the pressure.

“But then I’m actually looking forward this year to not having as many Europe fans because I actually quite like being the underdog coming into the event, and I enjoy that. I kind of bounce off that more.”

Whether the less experienced members of the European side feel the same remains to be seen, with 2020 AIG Women’s Open winner Sophia Popov joined by fellow rookies Leona Maguire, Matilda Castren and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

England’s Mel Reid, who was a vice-captain at Gleneagles in 2019, believes the rookies will not be a weakness in Toledo – precisely the opposite in fact.

“They’ve played on the LPGA, they’ve won on the LPGA, they’ve played fantastic golf on the LPGA against these American girls,” Reid said.

“I think in previous years, just the way the system is, we’ve not really had that with some of the rookies.

“We keep going back to this. This is by far the strongest team I really do think we’ve had. If I was to write 12 players, this is the 12 players I would have picked.

“They (the United States) are going to play great. We know that. We have to play better if we’re going to win. That’s all there is to it. It’s whoever plays better.

“You have to believe that you can do it. We’ve just got a great foundation for it. We’re really united as a team. We’re just going to have to see what it is like over the weekend, but there’s no reason why we can’t take this cup back our side again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier