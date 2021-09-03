Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 3rd 2021
News / UK & World

British pensioner found safe after three days lost in Thai jungle

By Press Association
September 3 2021, 5.46pm
Barry Weller is reunited with his Thai partner Tawee Chaisanrit,(Tanadon Sribura/AP)
A 72-year-old British man has been found safe three days after disappearing in thick jungle in north-east Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike.

A local hunter came across Barry Weller on Friday in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province, said Nattapat Tadee, a member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him.

He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out.

Mr Weller said he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw, Mr Nattapat said.

Video showed Mr Weller walking gingerly out of the forest, with the rescue team around him.

He was shoeless and dressed in shorts and an open shirt. He looked tired and had multiple small cuts on his legs but otherwise appeared healthy.

“Yes, I am wonderfully happy. I have never been so happy in my life,” Mr Weller said.

“My feet are sore, otherwise I am happy. Hot. I just admire the work these people are doing. It makes me cry. They are doing a good job,” he added.

Thailand Britain Jungle Rescue
Rescuers lead Barry Weller, 72, out of the jungle (Tanadon Sribura/AP)

He emerged to an emotional reunion with his Thai partner, Tawee Chaisanrit. They hugged tightly and wept before thanking rescuers.

“Thank you everyone. Thank you to all the teams who kept fighting along with me,” she said, holding her hands together in a traditional Thai gesture of respect.

Ms Tawee, 49, said that Mr Weller left their home on Tuesday and failed to return. It rained heavily and she searched for him unsuccessfully before alerting the authorities the next day.

He told her that he had taken a different route than usual and become lost. Mr Weller is retired and has lived in Thailand for about 15 years, she said.

There are many types of wild animals in Thailand’s jungles, including tigers, leopards, bears and elephants, but rescuers said that particular forest was not considered dangerous.

