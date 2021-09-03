Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A new star rises as Carlos Alcaraz ousts Stefanos Tsitsipas in US Open

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 12.38am
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning a point against Stefanos Tsitsipas (Seth Wenig/AP)
New York acclaimed a new tennis star as 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz stunned third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the fourth round of the US Open.

The Spaniard has already been hailed as Rafael Nadal’s successor and he seized his chance on the big stage in superb fashion with a 6-3 4-6 7-6 (2) 0-6 7-6 (5) victory.

Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a rollercoaster encounter, with Alcaraz pegged back having led by a set and 3-0 but then recovering from 5-2 down to win the third set on a tie-break.

Tsitsipas was booed when he headed off court for another bathroom break, although this one was swift at less than four minutes, and the Greek looked poised to turn the match around when he swept through the fourth set.

But Alcaraz was not finished, and the teenager turned on the style again in the decider before coming through the final tie-break after four hours and six minutes.

In an on-court interview broadcast by Amazon Prime, Alcaraz, ranked 55, said: “I think without this crowd I haven’t the possibility to win the match. I was down at the beginning of the fourth set so thank you to the crowd for pushing me up in the fifth set.

“It’s an incredible feeling for me. This victory means a lot to me. It’s the best match of my career, the best win, to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas is a dream come true for me.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas was sent packing by Carlos Alcaraz
Defeat ended a chastening week for Tsitsipas, who is used to being the popular young star but has found himself the centre of a storm over sportsmanship concerning his bathroom breaks and is now heading home prematurely.

Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach the last 16 in New York since Michael Chang and Pete Sampras in 1989, and he should have high hopes of going further, with unseeded German Peter Gojowczyk up next.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev had a comfortable afternoon, seeing off Pablo Andujar 6-0 6-4 6-3 and will next face Britain’s Dan Evans, who came from two sets down to see off Alexei Popyrin.

