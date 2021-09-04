Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City open their WSL campaign with an emphatic victory over Everton

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.06pm
Manchester City made an impressive start to the new WSL season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City opened their Women’s Super League title bid with an impressive 4-0 win at Everton.

City, who finished just two points behind Chelsea last season, took the lead in the 26th minute through summer signing Vicky Losada, whose rising shot went in off the post.

Janine Beckie added a second with a low finish into the corner after a strong run in the 36th minute before Khadija Shaw, another new recruit, swiftly made it 3-0 from close range.

England defender Steph Houghton capped City’s dominant display in front of the live television cameras at Goodison Park when she clipped in a 20-yard free-kick in the 67th minute.

Tottenham got their season up and running with a 1-0 win over Birmingham at the Hive.

Kit Graham broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time.

A short corner saw the ball worked back out to Graham who clipped it through the penalty area and her inswinging effort dropped in at the far post.

Chioma Ubogagu, signed from Real Madrid, came on for her Spurs debut in the second half and went close with a couple of efforts.

Birmingham, though, almost snatched a late equaliser when Greece international Veatriki Sarri burst forward but fired a long-range effort over.

Earlier, Remi Allen scored on her Aston Villa debut to help beat former club Leicester 2-1 in Walsall.

The newly-promoted Foxes had taken the lead through Natasha Flint, after her shot squirmed past Villa keeper Hannah Hampton.

The hosts, though, hit back with a double strike in the space of two minutes just after the hour.

Sarah Mayling hauled Villa level with a fine free-kick, before midfielder Allen, who left Leicester during the summer after not agreeing a new contract, swept in a low cross to turn the match around.

In stoppage-time, Hampton redeemed herself with a fine save to deny Leicester substitute Lachante Paul as Villa held out for all three points.

