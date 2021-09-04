Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two people injured after plane crashes into water at Bournemouth Air Festival

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 5.40pm
A Lancaster bomber, part (PA)
Two people have sustained injuries after a plane crashed at the Bournemouth Air Festival.

Dorset Police said it was called at just before 4pm on Saturday to reports that a small aircraft crashed into the water in the Sandbanks area of Poole Harbour.

The event has been “suspended” for the day, but organisers are hopeful it will resume on Sunday.

A police statement read: “The aircraft was part of the Bournemouth Air Festival flight schedule with two people reported to be onboard.

“Both occupants have been rescued and are reported to have sustained minor injuries. They are receiving treatment by the ambulance service.

“An investigation is under way and we would please ask members of the public to avoid the area and harbour to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. A police cordon is currently in place.”

Bournemouth Air Festival said: “There has been an incident involving one of the displays away from the display area.

“The crew are safe and sound and are being looked after by the emergency services.

“As a result flying has been suspended until further notice.”

A later update read: “Flying has been suspended for this evening. It is our intention to have a display programme reinstated for tomorrow.

“The festival site remains open and all ground-based activities continue with the Birds of Prey, Beat Retreat, trading, Sing-a-long Grease and the fireworks.”

Police boats, HM Coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI) are reportedly at the scene.

