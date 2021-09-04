Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Duffy’s late equaliser gets the Republic of Ireland out of jail

By Press Association
September 4 2021, 7.18pm Updated: September 4 2021, 7.22pm
Shane Duffy celebrates scoring Ireland’s equaliser (Niall Carson/PA)
Shane Duffy got the Republic of Ireland out of jail as they left it late to rescue their first point of the World Cup qualifying campaign with a face-saving 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan.

Duffy’s 87th-minute header, his fifth international goal, cancelled out Emin Makhmudov’s stunning first-half strike and belatedly opened Ireland’s Group A account at the fourth attempt on an evening when they stared further embarrassment full in the face.

Azerbaijan, ranked 112th in the world by FIFA, came perilously close to repeating Luxembourg’s shock victory in Dublin, and while Stephen Kenny’s men at least avoided that fate, their faint qualification hopes suffered a potentially fatal blow as their wait for a competitive victory stretched to 15 games.

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group A – Aviva Stadium
John Egan and Adam Idah (left) appear dejected after the final whistle (Niall Carson/PA)

Kenny, who won plaudits for his side’s display in an agonising defeat against Portugal in midweek, saw a team including 19-year-old Troy Parrott, Adam Idah, 20, and 21-year-old Aaron Connolly fail to create the chances needed to prosper and very nearly succumb to a sucker punch which would have added further fuel to his critics.

They made an enterprising start with Matt Doherty heading wide from Josh Cullen’s cross and Connolly seeing his shot blocked after Idah had out-stripped defender Hojjat Hahgverdi.

Skipper Seamus Coleman might have done better when he burst onto the ball and stepped inside before sending a left-foot shot wide of the target.

Azerbaijan gradually emerged from a testing start with Namik Alaskarov firing in a long-range shot which was fielded comfortably by Gavin Bazunu, and the goalkeeper had to get down well at his near post to turn away Alaskarov’s dipping 23rd-minute effort with the home side waning.

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group A – Aviva Stadium
Jayson Molumby impressed for Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Jayson Molumby curled a shot a foot wide after being set-up by Connolly after Cullen had reinjected some of the early intensity into Ireland’s play from the middle of the field.

Idah then headed wide at the near post after getting across his man to meet Connolly’s inviting 32nd-minute cross.

The Brighton man was having an increasing influence from his position wide on the left, and it was he who forced keeper Shakhrudin Magomedaliyev to save at the second attempt after cutting inside with eight minutes of the first half remaining.

But it was Bazunu who found himself picking the ball out of his net in first-half stoppage time when midfielder Makhmudov was given time and space to dispatch a curling right-foot strike from distance beyond the teenager’s despairing dive to ensure it was the visitors who went in ahead at the break.

Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group A – Aviva Stadium
Azerbaijan’s Emin Mahmudov scored a stunning opener (Niall Carson/PA)

Daryl Horgan replaced Connolly at half-time and he almost made an instant impact when his 47th-minute cross was met by the late-arriving Molumby, who was unable to keep his header under the crossbar.

Kenny’s men upped their tempo as the game reached the hour mark with Parrott testing Magomedaliyev with a snapshot and Idah heading wide from a Horgan cross with the Azerbaijan rearguard showing signs of wilting.

Coleman saw a 64th-minute attempt blocked on its way to goal and substitute Conor Hourihane curled another wide seconds later, while Duffy headed over from Callum Robinson’s 69th-minute cross with the visitors now pinned back deep inside their own half.

It might have been worse for the Republic had Bazunu not managed to block substitute Rystam Akmedzade’s 81st-minute shot with his foot, and his intervention proved decisive as Ireland hit back in the nick of time when Duffy rose to power a header past Magomedaliyev from Cullen’s cross to level and spark a late frenzy.

