Ash Barty out of US Open after shock loss to Shelby Rogers

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 2.52am
Shelby Rogers dumped Ash Barty out of the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)
World number one Ash Barty crashed out of the US Open in the third round after Shelby Rogers mounted a superb comeback.

The Australian overcame a tricky start to put herself on the brink of victory as she served at 5-2 up in the deciding set.

However, the American fed off the energy of a raucous crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium to turn the match around, winning four games in a row to force a tiebreak.

She got the better of that too, claiming a first career victory over Barty, going through 6-2 1-6 7-6 (5).

The world number 43 now faces British star Emma Raducanu in the fourth round.

She said during her on court interview: “I am not sure I can explain it, I just tried to fight for every point.

“I didn’t want to leave, I just said make balls, try and stay in the match.

“I tweeted yesterday that the ground is next level this year. They pick a winner and go for it. Thank you for picking me. You guys are in control of the tournament.

“I am so excited to be moving on to the next round.”

