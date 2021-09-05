Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / UK & World

American Sloane Stephens reveals she suffered online abuse after US Open exit

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 11.16am Updated: September 5 2021, 11.52am
Sloane Stephens revealed she received a torrent of abuse on social media after her US Open exit (Elise Amendola/AP)
American Sloane Stephens said the “hate is so exhausting and never ending” after receiving a torrent of racist and sexist abuse on social media after her US Open exit.

The 2017 champion lost to Angelique Kerber 5-7 6-2 6-3 in Friday’s third-round match, and was then subjected to what she estimates was more than 2,000 offensive or angry comments.

“It’s so hard to read messages like these, but I’ll post a few so you guys can see what it’s like after a loss,” the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story, before sharing some of the threats and abuse she received.

(Sloane Stephens/Instagram)

“This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending,” she added after showing three screengrabs.

“This isn’t talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks… I’m happy to have people in my corner who support me. I’m choosing positive vibes over negative ones.

“I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it’s not always smiles and roses.”

