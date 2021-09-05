Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Germany’s coronavirus cases pass four million

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 12.18pm
(Matthias Schrader/AP)
(Matthias Schrader/AP)

More than four million people have contracted coronavirus in Germany since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country’s disease control agency has said.

The Robert Koch Institute reported 4,005,641 cases on Sunday, but the actual number is likely much higher as many infections go unnoticed.

The institute said 92,346 people have died of Covid-19 in Germany.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Top health officials have urged more citizens to get vaccinated.

More than 61% of the German population – 50.9 million people – are fully vaccinated, but that is less than in other European countries. The daily vaccination rate has been dropping for weeks.

On Saturday, Germany’s disease control agency on Saturday reported 10,835 new cases, up from 10,303 a week ago.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier