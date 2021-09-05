Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Heavy gunfire reported near Guinea’s presidential palace

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 3.22pm
Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde (Eric Gaillard/Pool/AP)
Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde (Eric Gaillard/Pool/AP)

Heavy gunfire erupted early Sunday near the presidential palace in Guinea’s capital and went on for hours, witnesses said, raising security concerns in a West African nation with a long history of military power grabs and coup attempts.

The defence ministry later said the presidential guard and other security forces had “contained the threat and repelled the group of assailants”.

“Security and sweeping operations are continuing to restore order and peace,” the statement said.

However, the statement could not be independently corroborated and there was no immediate comment from President Alpha Conde.

State television carried music and other programming, but made no mention of the gunfire that had echoed through the Kaloum neighbourhood of Conakry all morning.

Mr Conde has faced mounting criticism ever since he sought a third term in office last year, saying the two-term limit did not apply to him because of a constitutional referendum he had put forward.

He was ultimately re-elected, but the move prompted violent street demonstrations in which the opposition said dozens were killed.

Mr Conde, who is 83, now could remain in power until 2030 if he wins again in 2025.

He first came to power in 2010 in the country’s first democratic election since independence from France in 1958.

Many saw his presidency as a fresh start for the country, which has been mired in decades of corrupt, authoritarian rule.

Opponents, though, say he has failed to improve the lives of Guineans, most of whom live in poverty despite the country’s vast mineral riches.

In 2011, he narrowly survived an assassination attempt after gunmen surrounded his home overnight and pounded his bedroom with rockets.

Rocket-propelled grenades landed inside the compound and one of his bodyguards was killed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier