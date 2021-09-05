Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wout Van Aert wins opening stage of Tour of Britain

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 6.24pm
Team Jumbo-Visma’s Wout Van Aert celebrates victory on the first stage of the Tour of Britain (Ben Birchall/PA)
Belgian Wout Van Aert won the opening stage of the Tour of Britain in an uphill sprint in Bodmin.

The 180-kilometre stage, which began in Penzance, took the riders around Cornwall, and it was Jumbo-Visma rider Van Aert who had the strongest finish.

Julian Alaphilippe launched an expected attack with just over 500 metres to go but Van Aert overhauled him to win by a bike length from Dutchman Nils Eekhoff.

The peloton makes its way through Camborne
The peloton makes its way through Camborne (Ben Birchall/PA)

Movistar’s Gonzalo Serrano and Ethan Hayter of Ineos Grenadiers finished on the same time, with Alaphilippe losing two seconds.

A five-man breakaway comprising Joey Rosskopf, Oliver Stockwell, Max Walker, Jacob Scott and Nic Dlamini dominated the majority of the stage, with
British rider Scott taking the honours in both the sprint and mountain points competitions.

Jacob Scott celebrates his lead in the King of the Mountains competition
Jacob Scott celebrates his lead in the King of the Mountains competition (Ben Birchall/PA)

Rosskopf and Dlamini dropped away to leave a leading trio before they were also caught 25km from the finish line.

Monday’s stage sees the riders move into Devon for a 184km stint from Sherford to Exeter.

