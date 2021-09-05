Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Young footballer dies after becoming ‘seriously unwell’ during match

By Press Association
September 5 2021, 8.20pm
(PA)
(PA)

A young footballer has died after becoming “seriously unwell” during an FA Youth Cup game in Nottingham.

Dylan Rich, of West Bridgford Colts, was taken to hospital in an ambulance after he reportedly collapsed during his team’s match against Boston United on Thursday evening.

His “devastated and heartbroken” club announced on Sunday that Rich had died following the incident.

A statement from West Bridgford Colts read: “It is with great sadness that, following the events of Thursday evening, we have to announce the tragic passing of Dylan Rich.

“This news has left everyone involved with our club devastated and heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Mike & Anna, his sister Lucy & Dylan’s family, friends and teammates.

“The club would like to thank everyone within the Colts and wider football community for the hundreds of heartfelt messages and thoughts that we have received over the past few days.

“The club will provide all the support it can to those players and club officials impacted by this tragic event, but for now there are no further words possible, and we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Emergency services were called out to the Regatta Way Sports Ground after the player became “seriously unwell”, the club confirmed.

The match was abandoned as a result of the incident.

The FA said it is “deeply saddened” by the “tragic news”.

A statement read: “We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and everybody at the club at this very difficult time.

“We would like to recognise the courageous response of all those who reacted quickly to the situation at the FA Youth Club fixture on Thursday evening and we thank the emergency services for their efforts.

“We ask that the privacy of both his family and the club is respected at this time.”

Football clubs such as Nottingham Forest, Notts County and Boston United also shared their condolences on social media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier