Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Big Issue teams up with acclaimed artistic duo The Connor Brothers

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.05am
The Connor Brothers have collaborated with The Big Issue (Handout/PA)
The Connor Brothers have collaborated with The Big Issue (Handout/PA)

A special art edition of The Big Issue is being published, with help from an internationally renowned artistic duo.

The Connor Brothers have collaborated with the magazine for this week’s edition, as well as auctioning a set of artwork and selling a limited-edition print, with all money going to support The Big Issue.

Before being sold, all the work will be on exhibition at Jealous East in Shoreditch, London, from September 10-19.

Big Issue Connor Brothers, James Golding and Mike Snelle
The Connor Brothers: James Golding and Mike Snelle (Handout/PA)

James Golding and Mike Snelle, who work under the pseudonym The Connor Brothers, said: “When we asked the group of people highlighted in this anniversary edition of The Big Issue to be a part of it they all, without hesitation, agreed.

“That’s because The Big Issue has been speaking about issues young people care about, before many of them were even born.

“More than 70,000 households have been made homeless in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, The Big Issue has never been more needed than it is now, in its 30th year.

The Connor Brothers have collaborated with The Big Issue (Handout/PA)

“Along with the people celebrated in this edition, The Big Issue is at the forefront of trying to create meaningful and sustainable change and it is a publication we’re very proud to be involved with.”

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of The Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“This time round, The Connor Brothers approach from a different angle. They look at where Britain is just now.

“Post-Brexit, post-Covid, in a time of identity politics, uncertain futures for many and what feels like closing borders, they offer a different view of a potentially better nation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier