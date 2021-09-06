Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US Open day seven: Teenagers Leylah Fernandez and Carlos Alcaraz shine

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 6.42am
Leylah Fernandez was at it again at the US Open (John Minchillo/AP)
The teenagers continue to steal the show at the US Open.

Leylah Fernandez, 19 on Monday, backed up her win over Naomi Osaka by dumping out 2016 champion Angelique Kerber while 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz came from two sets down to beat Peter Gojowczyk in five sets.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day seven in New York.

Picture of the day

Carlos Alcaraz made a slice of history at the US Open
Carlos Alcaraz made a slice of history at the US Open (Frank Franklin II/AP)

Post of the day

They’re at it again

Just 48 hours after they lit up this year’s tournament teenage pair Fernandez and Alcaraz were at it again with more spectacular performances to reach the quarter-finals.

Fernandez, on the last day of being 18, sent Kerber packing after coming back from a set and a break to win 4-6 7-6 (5) 6-2.

There was also an escape for Alcaraz as he looked down and out trailing against Gojowczyk before also battling back to win 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0. Both youngsters will be hoping their journeys are only just beginning.

Stat of the day

The first of many for the Spaniard, who is tipped as a possible successor to Rafael Nadal.

Quote of the day

Evans is hoping not to have to play Medvedev again any time soon.

Shot of the day

It is no wonder the British number one is keen to avoid the Russian in the future after he was playing shots like this.

Fallen seeds

Men: Diego Schwartzman (11), Dan Evans (24)
Women: Simona Halep (12), Elise Mertens (15), Angelique Kerber (16)

Up next

Emma Raducanu continues her amazing US Open journey with an afternoon outing on Arthur Ashe. The 18-year-old Briton is eyeing a quarter-final appearance in just her second grand slam and takes on American Shelby Rogers on the main show court. World number one Novak Djokovic continues his quest for a calendar grand slam against breakout home star Jenson Brooksby.

