Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Greece begins administering Covid-19 vaccines outside churches

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.40pm
Michalis Vardakis, 73, receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine outside the church of Virgin Mary, during a vaccination in the town of Archanes, on the island of Crete. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)
Michalis Vardakis, 73, receives a dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine outside the church of Virgin Mary, during a vaccination in the town of Archanes, on the island of Crete. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

Greece has begun administering vaccinations for Covid-19 outside churches as a way of encouraging more people to get the jabs.

Mobile National Health Organisation units began administering the vaccine in a church yard in Archanes, a town near the city of Heraklion on the southern island of Crete.

The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, also known as Janssen, was being used.

Fifty-two appointments were booked for the first day, but some people were turning up without appointments and were being given the vaccines.

The government announced the programme last month, with mobile health care units to administer vaccines in town squares outside churches, initially in Crete and later expanding to the country’s main cities.

Authorities have been seeking to boost Greece’s vaccination drive with a series of incentives.

Vaccination against Covid-19 has been made compulsory for health care workers in the private and public sector.

Certain entertainment venues such as indoor restaurants and bars will be accessible only to those who have a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery from the disease.

The vaccine is freely available in Greece to anyone with a social security number over the age of 12.

More than 5.7 million people have been fully vaccinated so far in a country of around 11 million people.

According to official health department figures, 90% of the 381 coronavirus 19 patients intubated in intensive care are unvaccinated.

The country has had nearly 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 13,800 deaths.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier