Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Valtteri Bottas’ Mercedes exit confirmed as Finn joins Alfa Romeo for 2022

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 12.50pm Updated: September 6 2021, 1.06pm
Valtteri Bottas is heading to Alfa Romeo (Francisco Seco, Pool/AP)
Valtteri Bottas is heading to Alfa Romeo (Francisco Seco, Pool/AP)

Valtteri Bottas’ departure from Mercedes has been confirmed – clearing the way for British driver George Russell to join Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas will make the switch to Alfa Romeo in 2022 after five seasons alongside Hamilton at the Silver Arrows.

The 32-year-old Finn, who finished third at Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix, will replace Kimi Raikkonen.

The 2007 world champion, 41, will retire from Formula One at the end of the year.

It is expected that Russell’s elevation from Williams to Mercedes will be announced on Tuesday.

Bottas, a nine-time race winner, said: “A new chapter in my racing career is opening.

“I’m excited to join Alfa Romeo for 2022 and beyond for what is going to be a new challenge with an iconic manufacturer.

“I’m grateful for the trust the team has put in me and I cannot wait to repay their faith. I’m as hungry as ever to race for results and, when the time comes, for wins.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the rest of the team I am going to work with, building relationships as strong as the ones I have at Mercedes.

“I am proud of what I have achieved in Brackley and I am fully focused on finishing the job as we fight for another world championship, but I am also looking forward to the new challenges that await me next year.”

Along with his nine wins, Bottas has secured 17 poles and 63 podiums. The Finn proved an able deputy to Hamilton after he was signed to replace Nico Rosberg following the German’s retirement days after clinching the 2016 world title.

George Russell
George Russell looks set to join Mercedes (Tim Goode/PA)

Hamilton has spoken repeatedly of his preference for Bottas to stay, but the Mercedes hierarchy have looked to the future by hiring the highly-talented Russell.

Russell’s move to take up the hottest seat in the sport will see him form a tantalising all-British line-up with Hamilton, 36.

His promotion comes after three seasons with Williams and a hugely impressive stand-in display for a Covid-hit Hamilton in Bahrain last December

Russell, from King’s Lynn, also produced a memorable qualifying lap to put his uncompetitive Williams on the front row of the grid for last month’s Belgian Grand Prix, duly taking second following the two-lap race run behind the safety car.

The identity of Bottas’ team-mate next year is uncertain, with Alfa Romeo’s current driver,  Antonio Giovinazzi, former Red Bull man Alexander Albon and Nyck De Vries, the Formula E world champion, all in the frame.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]