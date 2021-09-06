Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HMS Queen Elizabeth visits Japan for drill amid concerns about China

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 2.06pm Updated: September 6 2021, 2.09pm
Japan Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi speaks to the media after inspecting HMS Queen Elizabeth (Kiyoshi Ota/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan’s defence minister has welcomed the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth as it made its first Japanese port call.

He said the involvement of European nations in the Indo-Pacific region was key to peace and stability as China’s military strength and influence grow.

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi met the strike group’s commander, Commodore Steve Moorhouse, on board the carrier.

The ship arrived at the US Navy base in Yokosuka near Tokyo on Saturday. Japan is seeking to expand its military cooperation beyond its traditional alliance with the United States as China’s navy expands and increasingly presses its territorial claims.

The Queen Elizabeth participated in a joint exercise with warships from the United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Japan before arriving in Yokosuka. The exercise was part of efforts to achieve a “free and open Indo-Pacific” vision led by Washington and Tokyo.

“European countries’ interest in (China’s) unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas… contributes to the peace and stability in this region,” Kishi told reporters.

“I expect the port call will contribute to a further development of Japan-British defence cooperation.”

Japan has become increasingly worried about China’s growing military influence in the region as well as Beijing’s escalating tensions with Taiwan and rivalry with the United States.

Japan has repeatedly protested to China over its increased activity near the Japanese-controlled Senkaku Islands, which are also claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

After arriving in Yokosuka, Moorhouse tweeted that the strike group’s interaction was part of Britain’s “commitment to strengthen our diplomatic, economic and security ties in the Indo-Pacific”. He said it will take ties between Japan and Britain “to a whole new level”.

“The Carrier Strike Group’s presence embodies the United Kingdom’s support for the freedom and security of the region’s vital trading routes, and for an international system that benefits all countries,” Moorhead said.

The strike group left the UK in May. Commissioned in 2017, the HMS Queen Elizabeth is Britain’s largest and most powerful warship. It is capable of carrying up to 40 aircraft such as F-35 stealth fighters, according to the Royal Navy.

