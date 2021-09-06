Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021
News / UK & World

Second man charged by police investigating allegations against Benjamin Mendy

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 4.08pm
Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)
Benjamin Mendy (Nick Potts/PA)

A second man has been charged by police investigating allegations of sexual assault against Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, has been charged with four counts of rape, Cheshire Police said.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021, police added.

Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Crown on Friday.

France international Mendy, 27, is also due to next appear from custody at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

Mendy has been charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Three of the alleged rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The footballer has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.

