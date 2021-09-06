Second man charged by police investigating allegations against Benjamin Mendy

A second man has been charged by police investigating allegations of sexual assault against Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Louis Saha Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, has been charged with four counts of rape, Cheshire Police said.

The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between April 2021 and August 2021, police added.

Matturie, of Edwin Court, Eccles, appeared at Chester Magistrates’ Court on Monday and was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Crown on Friday.

France international Mendy, 27, is also due to next appear from custody at Chester Crown Court on Friday.

Mendy has been charged with attacks on three different women, including one under 18, at his home on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

Three of the alleged rapes are alleged to have taken place in October 2020 and he is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in early January this year.

He is also charged with raping a woman last month.

The footballer has been suspended by the Premier League champions pending the outcome of the criminal proceedings.