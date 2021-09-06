Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 6th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

‘Clarity needed’ over mandatory vaccination policy ahead of first-dose deadline

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 4.16pm
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (PA)
Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (PA)

England’s largest membership body for independent adult social care providers has hit out at a lack of clarity from the Government over its mandatory vaccination policy for care home staff.

The Government has said that from November 11, all staff in registered care homes in England must be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they are to continue working, unless they are medically exempt.

This means staff must get their first dose by September 16 – a week on Thursday.

With less than a fortnight to go, Care England said there is no sign of promised guidance concerning those who are exempt.

It said the continued lack of clarity “undermines the workability of the policy and only accentuates the current workforce issues” in the sector.

Also lacking is a public consultation on extending the policy to more frontline health and care staff, first announced in June.

The Government will be seeking views on extending the mandatory vaccination condition to more social care staff and healthcare workers, and also on making the flu jab compulsory.

The PA news agency understands the guidance and consultation will be published shortly, ahead of September 16.

Care England said the existing policy for care home staff is affecting recruitment and has created a “two-tiered” system, with staff who oppose it likely to transfer into other social care services or the NHS.

Clarity on the wider consultation is needed “as a matter of urgency”, it added.

Professor Martin Green, Care England chief executive, said: “Providers are in the midst of a perfect storm.

“The sector is operating against a backdrop of a multitude of workforce pressures and this lack of clarity only compounds these issues.

“We implore the department to remain transparent with the sector and give it the help that it needs, as after all this is a centrally imposed policy which the sector is now having to manage, largely without central support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier