Tuesday, September 7th 2021
News / UK & World

Biden directs federal aid to New York and New Jersey after deadly flooding

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 6.00pm Updated: September 6 2021, 6.07pm
Flooding on New York York’s Upper East Side (New York City Police Department via AP)
President Joe Biden approved federal aid for people in six New Jersey counties and five New York counties affected by devastating flooding last week from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

At least 50 people were killed in six Eastern states as record rainfall last Wednesday overwhelmed rivers and sewer systems. Some people were trapped in fast-filling basement apartments and cars, or swept away as they tried to escape. The storm also spawned several tornadoes.

Biden is scheduled to visit New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday to survey storm damage, the White House said. The storm killed at least 27 people in New Jersey and 13 in New York City.

Tropical Weather-Atlantic
Piscataway Mayor Brian Wahler, left, briefs New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on damage to an apartment complex on the banks of the Raritan River on Saturday (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, touring flood-damaged areas of Lambertville, said Biden’s major disaster declaration will allow individuals to receive assistance, including grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

An existing emergency declaration issued last week enabled state, county and local governments to get reimbursed for disaster spending, Mr Murphy said.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said an initial assessment found that the storm damaged more than 1,200 homes and caused about 50 million dollars in damage to public infrastructure and property. Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said damage to city infrastructure was estimated at 35 million dollars.

In New Jersey, the area chosen for help covers Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties. In New York, it allows for individual assistance for people in Bronx, Queens, Kings, Richmond and Westchester counties.

Mr Murphy said he would be talking to Biden during his visit to about adding other counties to the major disaster declaration.

He joined state and local officials on a walking tour of Lambertville, passing homes with belongings piled outside as residents spent their Labour Day clearing flood debris, aided at one point by a bulldozer.

The major disaster declaration could help people like Nick Cepparulo, who told Mr Murphy all of his family’s first-floor possessions were washed away soon after they got in their car and raced for higher ground.

“We’ll be all right,” Cepparulo told the governor. “We need a little help getting there.”

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spent part of the morning touring of storm damage in Queens with Deanne Criswell, the former city emergency management chief who’s now administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One resident greeted Mr de Blasio with an arm on his shoulder and a quip about their flooded homes.

“Welcome to Woodside,” she said. “We have swimming pools in each house. So you can get your bathing suit on and take a dip with us.”

