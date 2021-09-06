Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Eddie Jones urges World Rugby to deal with Rassie Erasmus case ‘quickly’

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 7.57pm
Eddie Jones believes referees need to be treated with respect (Steve Parsons/PA)
Eddie Jones has called for a swift resolution to the disciplinary action launched against South Africa boss Rassie Erasums in order to set an example to the game.

Erasmus has been widely condemned for the 62-minute long video released before the second Test against the Lions in July during which he criticised the performance of officials during the series opener.

A date has yet to be set for Erasmus’ misconduct hearing but World Rugby is expected to make an example of the Springboks’ director of rugby.

South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus has been charged with misconduct by World Rugby
England head coach Jones objects to the video that ultimately influenced the second Test won by South Africa, but does see room for improvement in the standard of officiating.

“It should be dealt with quickly,” Jones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“We need to make sure that we have respect in the game because we are asking kids to be respectful to the referee and if they see examples of players or coaches being disrespectful to the referee it gives them an excuse to do it at their level.

South Africa defeated the Lions in their recent series
“The game is in a good place but we have to be careful and I think there are some issues in the game we need to look at very carefully. One of them is the diligence of the referees to referee the important part of the game well.

“Rassie made his famous video and I don’t think that is correct, but we need to make sure the referees work as a three a lot harder than they do at the moment to ensure that particularly at the breakdown we get what we need to get, which is a fair contest between contest and continuity.

“But there is an appropriate way to do it and that is being respectful to the referee.”

