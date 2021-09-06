Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 7th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Alexander Zverev keeps winning feeling going at US Open

By Press Association
September 6 2021, 10.07pm
Alexander Zverev, pictured, quelled an attempted comeback from Jannik Sinner (Seth Wenig/AP)
Alexander Zverev, pictured, quelled an attempted comeback from Jannik Sinner (Seth Wenig/AP)

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev extended his winning streak to 15 matches with a straight-sets victory over Jannik Sinner to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

At 20, Sinner has been usurped as the young gun of men’s tennis by Carlos Alcaraz but great things are expected of the Italian and he tested Zverev without being able to take his chances.

Sinner fought back from a break down in the third set and held set point in the tie-break only to miss a routine forehand, and he paid a heavy price, with Zverev triumphing 6-4 6-4 7-6 (7).

The German is riding a wave of confidence, and he said: “I think definitely it’s the reason why maybe the big shots in the important moments they seem more natural, I would say, and you’re not maybe thinking about it twice like you would in some other situations.

“I’m happy where I am, I’m happy with how things are, and I’m happy with how things were the last few months. I’m in the quarter-finals now and from here on, the matches will definitely not get easier.”

Zverev has faced public allegations of domestic violence from an ex-girlfriend – which he denies – as well as a legal battle with his former agent over the past year.

He cited changes in his off-court life as a major influence in his success on it, saying: “The most important decision in my life was I think taking control of my own life.

Lloyd Harris celebrates victory over Reilly Opelka
Lloyd Harris, pictured, celebrates victory over Reilly Opelka (Elise Amendola/AP)

“That’s what I have done at the beginning of this year. I’m taking control over everything – of my life, of my home in Monaco, of my business life, of my management, of companies that I want to work with.

“Everything is happening and going through me, which before everything was happening with the people I hired, which is a big difference. I feel like that shows on court, because that also does give you confidence. If you are in control of your own life, you are in control of your tennis.”

In the next round, Zverev will take on one of the tournament’s many surprise packages in South African Lloyd Harris, who reached a first grand slam quarter-final with a 6-7 (6) 6-4 6-1 6-3 victory over 22nd seed Reilly Opelka.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier