What the papers say – September 7

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 2.29am
What the papers say – September 7 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What the papers say – September 7 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson’s plan for social care reform continues to lead the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, Daily Express and The Independent all lead with the Prime Minister pushing the importance of his tax increase plan to solve the NHS backlog and avoid a potential social care “catastrophe”.

For someone earning £30,000 a year, the Daily Mail says the proposal will roughly amount to a “fiver a week”.

The Daily Telegraph reports the PM’s Conservative party colleagues have condemned the manifesto-breaking move, which is also covered by the Daily Star.

Elsewhere, the i says plans are in place for a potential “October firebreak” if Covid cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

French authorities have been told they must do more to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel, according to The Times.

The Financial Times leads with the Financial Conduct Authority warning British consumers need better protection from “risky” cryptocurrency investments promoted online.

The Daily Mirror reports on a grieving dad’s campaign to have defibrillators installed in every school after his 12-year-old son died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

And Metro leads with a female estate agent being awarded £180,000 after her boss refused to let her leave work early to pick up her baby from a nursery.

