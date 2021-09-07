What the papers say – September 7

Boris Johnson’s plan for social care reform continues to lead the nation’s papers.

The Guardian, Daily Express and The Independent all lead with the Prime Minister pushing the importance of his tax increase plan to solve the NHS backlog and avoid a potential social care “catastrophe”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 7 September 2021: Our healthcare is in crisis, warns Johnson in bid to quell rebellion pic.twitter.com/Qr30ncriKC — The Guardian (@guardian) September 6, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: reform social care or face catastrophe, warns PM #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZVE2qnZxWZ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 6, 2021

For someone earning £30,000 a year, the Daily Mail says the proposal will roughly amount to a “fiver a week”.

The Daily Telegraph reports the PM’s Conservative party colleagues have condemned the manifesto-breaking move, which is also covered by the Daily Star.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Tories condemn tax rise 'sham''#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zDpyDXklwy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 6, 2021

Elsewhere, the i says plans are in place for a potential “October firebreak” if Covid cases threaten to overwhelm the NHS.

French authorities have been told they must do more to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel, according to The Times.

TIMES: Stop more migrants or pay the price, France warned #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/IoLGUN2uWQ — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 6, 2021

The Financial Times leads with the Financial Conduct Authority warning British consumers need better protection from “risky” cryptocurrency investments promoted online.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday September 7 https://t.co/5Z4qnyWZQO pic.twitter.com/szvXaMRa1P — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 6, 2021

The Daily Mirror reports on a grieving dad’s campaign to have defibrillators installed in every school after his 12-year-old son died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

And Metro leads with a female estate agent being awarded £180,000 after her boss refused to let her leave work early to pick up her baby from a nursery.