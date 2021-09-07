Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 8th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Teenagers’ takes on traditional crafts go on show at Fortnum & Mason

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 10.19am
Student Roshni Patel holds two pieces of artwork in front of her eyes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Work by scores of teenagers who took part in courses run by a charity which aims to preserve traditional crafts has gone on show in one of London’s most famous shops.

Youngsters from around the UK who attended workshops run by the Creative Dimension Trust have contributed to a window display in Piccadilly department store Fortnum & Mason.

One workshop on “contemporary sugar and gum paste flowers and insects” was taught by Lucy Wilson, head pastry chef for the Royal Household.

Student polishes shop window
Creative Dimension Trust charity student Roshni Patel, 21, polishes a window (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Creative Dimension Trust founder Penny Bendall said teenagers had created Perspex candlesticks, stone carvings, leather surrealist headpieces, puppet insects and sugar paste flowers, which featured in the display.

She said set designer Simon Costin, a Creative Dimension Trust trustee, had designed the display, which consisted of a “surreal window featuring a sky painted backdrop” with a table laid for dinner.

The trust aims to give youngsters from “less advantaged backgrounds” a chance to develop artistic talents.

