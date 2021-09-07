Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Power cuts hit eastern Philippines as typhoon strikes

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 12.07pm
A man is helped to safety in Leyte province (Philippine Coast Guard/AP)
A strong typhoon has slammed into the eastern Philippines, bringing high winds that caused power outages in several provinces.

Typhoon Conson carried sustained winds of 74mph with gusts of up to 93mph, first making landfall at the coastal town of Hernani in Eastern Samar province before hitting nearby Samar province, the state weather service said.

Eastern Samar governor Ben Evardone said: “We only have minor damage here, thank God,” adding that work had been suspended in government offices.

Power systems operator National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said some transmission lines were affected. Power outages were reported in Eastern Samar, Samar and Leyte provinces.

Local officials also reported some flooding in Tacloban City.

The weather bureau said Coson had weakened into a severe tropical storm as it moved west-northwestward over the Sibuyan Sea, with its sustained winds declining to 62mph.

The weather bureau warned of destructive winds and heavy rainfall within 18 hours in portions of seven provinces including Quezon, Masbate, Albay and Samar.

The Manila metro region was under a level one warning, which means strong winds were expected within the next 36 hours.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year, aside from seasonal monsoon rains.

The country also lies in the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions, making it one of the world’s most disaster-prone nations.

