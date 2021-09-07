Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
British Airways makes sustainability pledge for Cop26 flights

By Press Association
September 7 2021, 12.21pm Updated: September 7 2021, 3.40pm
British Airways is to buy an amount of sustainable aviation fuel equivalent to the traditional fuel its aircraft will burn transporting Cop26 delegates (Andrew Matthews/PA)
British Airways is to buy an amount of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) equivalent to the traditional fuel its aircraft will burn transporting Cop26 delegates.

The airline has formed a collaboration with energy giant BP to source SAF in relation to its fights between London and the Scottish cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh during the climate summit in Glasgow in November.

This will provide a “lifecycle carbon reduction of up to 80%”, according to the carrier.

The flights will use traditional jet fuel, but SAF will be bought by British Airways and used on other routes near where it is sourced.

The pledge is part of British Airways’ new sustainability programme named BA Better World.

Passengers can now purchase SAF to reduce their carbon footprint.

The airline has partnered with Airbus to paint one of its most fuel efficient planes, an A320neo, in blue to promote the initiative.

Speaking at British Airways’ engineering base at Heathrow Airport, west London, British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the firm is “on our most important journey yet”.

He went on: “We’re clear that we have a responsibility to reduce our impact on the planet and have a detailed plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050, including investing in more fuel-efficient aircraft, improving our operational efficiency and investing in the development of sustainable aviation fuel and zero emissions aircraft.”

But Greenpeace UK’s chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said the airline is “flying hundreds of normal planes using normal jet fuel producing normal carbon emissions, including unnecessary short-haul domestic flights”.

He added: “Their plans for eliminating emissions are a blend of unreliable offsetting and unjustified optimism.”

British Airways has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

In April, its owner International Airlines Group (IAG) became the first European airline group to commit to powering 10% of flights with sustainable jet fuel by 2030.

IAG said it will buy a million tonnes of SAF every year, enabling it to cut its annual carbon emissions by two million tonnes by the end of the decade.

SAF is produced using materials other than crude oil, and produces about 70% less carbon emissions.

It is more expensive than traditional fuel, but it is hoped technological advances will reduce costs.

